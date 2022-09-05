eDikeni: Traditional SA cuisine gets a twist
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Lereko Ntshona about how heritage inspired his family-friendly restaurant eDikeni in Alice Lane, Sandton.
EDikeni is a town in the Eastern Cape formerly known as Alice, where Lereko Ntshona was born and where his fondest memories were etched.
For Ntshona, eDikeni represents heritage and pride which prompted him to name his establishment after it.
The more I went to Alice Lane and, you know, saw these buildings towering over this space and explored it, things started coming to be.Lereko Ntshona, owner of eDikeni
The restaurant has a homely feel to it and it was inspired by different parts of Africa, including Mozambique.
The establishment further takes inspiration from everyday South African dishes like mogodu, bunny chow, amagwinya and chicken livers where they put their own twist to give dishes a familiar yet unique taste.
The restaurant is also a home to music and jazz.
They hosted a Sunday Service - Amaculo/Hymns According to Jazz on the 24th of July 2022. They have also had performances from big artists like AKA, Msaki and Yonela Mnana.
To hear the full interview about eDikeni, scroll up for the audio clip
More from Lifestyle
SA has strong trend of ubuntu on charitability
5 September is the International Day of Charity, chosen to commemorate the passing of Mother Teresa and honour her charitable contributions.Read More
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
Calling all parents: Jozikids.co.za has relaunched!
Popular parenting resource website, Jozikids.co.za, has relaunched its website.Read More
National Kidney Awareness week: How to maintain your kidney health
It is National Kidney Awareness week, so if you have not always paid attention to your kidney health now is a great time to start.Read More
[WATCH] 5th annual Soweto Kota Festival 2022
The 5th annual Kota Festival was a culinary showcase on another level.Read More
[WATCH] FNB Art Joburg: A festival of art and ideas come to life
The Sandton Convention Centre hosted the 15th edition of the FNB Art JoburgRead More
How connection, compatibility and communication build healthy friendships
Friendships are one of the most relationships we form throughout our lives.Read More
Has COVID-19 derailed HIV/Aids testing and treatment?
While the healthcare system focused on COVID-19 over the last two years it pulled focus from other health crises such as HIV and Aids.Read More
Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far
Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer.Read More