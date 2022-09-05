eDikeni: Traditional SA cuisine gets a twist





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Lereko Ntshona about how heritage inspired his family-friendly restaurant eDikeni in Alice Lane, Sandton.

EDikeni is a town in the Eastern Cape formerly known as Alice, where Lereko Ntshona was born and where his fondest memories were etched.

For Ntshona, eDikeni represents heritage and pride which prompted him to name his establishment after it.

The more I went to Alice Lane and, you know, saw these buildings towering over this space and explored it, things started coming to be. Lereko Ntshona, owner of eDikeni

The restaurant has a homely feel to it and it was inspired by different parts of Africa, including Mozambique.

The establishment further takes inspiration from everyday South African dishes like mogodu, bunny chow, amagwinya and chicken livers where they put their own twist to give dishes a familiar yet unique taste.

The restaurant is also a home to music and jazz.

They hosted a Sunday Service - Amaculo/Hymns According to Jazz on the 24th of July 2022. They have also had performances from big artists like AKA, Msaki and Yonela Mnana.

