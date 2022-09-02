Motorists can expect another drop in the petrol price
John Perlman spoke to spokesperson at Automobile Association (AA) Layton Beard about the predicted reduction in the cost of petrol.
-
Petrol set to go down by over R2 per litre and diesel by around 80c.
-
Department of mineral resources and energy should confirm prices by Monday.
We can expect a welcomed decrease in the petrol price with the cost of ULP95 dropping by around R2.35, ULP93 by R2.18 and diesel by approximately 80c.
According to Beard, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy should confirm the prices by Monday at the latest.
The reason for this decrease is largely the result of a decrease in the international petroleum price and the strength of the rand against the dollar, explained Beard.
We have seen in the last couple of days the Rand has weakened but that has not been enough of a weakness to offset the average strength against the US dollar over August.Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association
As the petrol price change largely comes from international factors, that does come with the risk that we have no control over the price, but Beard said that there are factors we can control to mitigate rising costs.
What we have got control over locally is the makeup of our petrol price. Let us begin with that review, let us look at those components that make up a litre and see whether there are any areas within that makeup that we can use to mitigate against rising costs.Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association
Listen to the audio above for more.
