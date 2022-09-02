A song, a book, a dish with Wayne Duvenhage





John Perlman spoke chief executive officer at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenhage to get a closer look into some of his favourite things.

Outa's Wayne Duvenhage. Picture: EWN

Duvenhage grew up in Newcastle and said that the dinner table was always a space of lively debates and discussions of tough topics, and this has carried on into his family life as an adult.

He said he was always one to challenge the status quo and stepping against authority even when it came with consequences.

I must have been caned a number of times just for challenging the establishment. Wayne Duvenhage, CEO at OUTA

Growing up, dinner was always more about the discussions than the food.

But now if he feels like treating himself to something tasty, his favourite dish is eisbein with extra crispy crackling.

His favourite books show the depth of his interest in activism as he chose Ecological Intelligence by Dr Ian McCallum and Manifesto by Songezo Zibi both of which take a look into the issues that impact society.

Finally, when it comes to music his favourite is an old classic The Logical Song by Supertramp, saying that its meaning was close to his heart.

