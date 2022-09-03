'I don’t even think of it as work': Paul Ballen on creating Paul's Ice-cream





Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to owner of Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream, Paul Ballen about his journey starting this incredible business.

Ballen started making ice-cream in his parent’s kitchen and quickly saw a market for his work .

He said he has great passion and motivation for his business and its potential.

Paul's Homemade Ice-cream stand in Fourways. Picture: Paul's Homemade Ice Cream/Facebook

Ballen grew up travelling to New York for holidays and was always looking forward to his trips to the Big Apple because of the food culture and flavours available that side of the world.

It was through these trips that he realised the gaps in the South African ice-cream market.

Ice-cream was really missing in South Africa. There was no good quality product, there was no experimentation. Ice-cream culture really was not something that existed. Paul Ballen, owner of Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream

What started as a messy project in his parents’ kitchen quickly grew into this business that now supplies over 300 retailers with no intention of slowing down.

Ballen said that Paul’s Homemade Ice-cream is his whole life and the people he works with keep him motivated and keep the passion alive.

I don’t even think of it as work which is quite an amazing thing and I’m quite blessed to have that opportunity. Paul Ballen, owner of Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream

All the ice-cream they make is made from scratch which allows them to make these delicious and unique flavours that are unlike anything else in the world.

Listen to the audio above for more.