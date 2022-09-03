Why traditional medicine needs to be integrated into SA's healthcare system
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on the integral role of traditional medicine in South Africa's healthcare system.
A decade ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) encouraged all of its member countries to invest and develop indigenous healing systems in their countries, says Nyati.
This has led to an increase in research on the untapped potential of indigenous plants coupled with medicinal properties.
According to research, 60% to 80% of South Africans rely on the traditional healthcare sector for their basic health needs, in part due to it being more accessible than biomedical healthcare.
This highlights the need for the practical cohabitation of traditional medicinal practices within the national healthcare framework.
South Africa, after the establishment of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act 22 of 2007 has also established an interim traditional health practitioners council in an effort to regulate how traditional medicine is practiced in the country and its integration with biomedical medicine.
It is important that these two systems that were historically separated are actually made to work together with collaboration and cross-referrals, and obviously there's a lot of awareness that needs to be made even on biomedical doctors like myself because we have a very negative view based on some of the few cases that we normally see in hospitals of people who've got toxicity from some of the herbal medication.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions,
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Local
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
Motorists can expect another drop in the petrol price
Motorists will get some good news at the pumps this Spring as fuel prices set to go down in September.Read More
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual
Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy.Read More
Abused women deserve to be protected. That's what these women are ensuring!
Women's Month might be over, but 702 and The Dis-Chem Foundation are still driving support for those assisting abused women.Read More
Wits100 Free People's Concert: Wits University celebrates 100 years in song
The festivities will take place from Friday until Sunday, 4 September 2022, and they will feature exhibitions, movie screenings as well as musical and theatrical performances - among others.Read More
Health Dept and Operation Dudula resolve protest impasse at Kalafong hospital
The movement had been blocking access to hospital for staff and patients, arguing that undocumented migrants are putting a strain on the healthcare system.Read More
Parents to seek legal advice over Enyobeni tavern toxicology report
EC Health officials met with the deceased’s relatives on Thursday to share limited information about the cause of death, saying that it was by suffocation as a result of overcrowding - but parents say they are not convinced.Read More
City of Tshwane threatens legal action against Eskom over disconnection threat
The power utility announced last month that it would disconnect the entire city over its R1.6 billion debt.Read More
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
More from Lifestyle
SA women authors share their journey on penning children’s books
South Africa's child illiteracy rate is considerably high as studies have proven that eight out of 10 children can’t read for meaning.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
'I don’t even think of it as work': Paul Ballen on creating Paul's Ice-cream
In sweet news Paul’s Homemade Ice-cream has been placed on the Financial Times list of the world’s greatest ice-cream stores.Read More
A song, a book, a dish with Wayne Duvenhage
You may have heard his name in the news, so get to know this South African businessman a little better with a song, a book, a dish.Read More
Joburg City Guide: 5 events to usher in a newish season
The time has come to pack away your coats and shed some of those winter blues, as the weather begins to warm up this month.Read More
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian
Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September.Read More
No strings attached: Do friends-with-benefits relationships work?
If a person wants to have their sexual needs met but is not ready for a deep commitment, they may opt for a casual sex partnership.Read More
Shows to binge-watch this weekend now that spring has sprung
September is finally here, signalling the end of the dry season for United States (US) programming.Read More
WATCH: CTV News accused of sexism after firing news anchor over grey hair
A video went viral after CTV News came under heavy criticism for firing its veteran anchor, Lisa LaFlamme, for the colour of her hair.Read More