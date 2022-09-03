Why traditional medicine needs to be integrated into SA's healthcare system





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on the integral role of traditional medicine in South Africa's healthcare system.

A decade ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) encouraged all of its member countries to invest and develop indigenous healing systems in their countries, says Nyati.

This has led to an increase in research on the untapped potential of indigenous plants coupled with medicinal properties.

According to research, 60% to 80% of South Africans rely on the traditional healthcare sector for their basic health needs, in part due to it being more accessible than biomedical healthcare.

This highlights the need for the practical cohabitation of traditional medicinal practices within the national healthcare framework.

South Africa, after the establishment of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act 22 of 2007 has also established an interim traditional health practitioners council in an effort to regulate how traditional medicine is practiced in the country and its integration with biomedical medicine.

It is important that these two systems that were historically separated are actually made to work together with collaboration and cross-referrals, and obviously there's a lot of awareness that needs to be made even on biomedical doctors like myself because we have a very negative view based on some of the few cases that we normally see in hospitals of people who've got toxicity from some of the herbal medication. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions,

