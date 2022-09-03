Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Why traditional medicine needs to be integrated into SA's healthcare system The recognition of the importance of the integration of traditional medicine with biomedical medicine has been on the rise globall... 3 September 2022 4:08 PM
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September. 3 September 2022 2:16 PM
Motorists can expect another drop in the petrol price Motorists will get some good news at the pumps this Spring as fuel prices set to go down in September. 2 September 2022 4:48 PM
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 September 2022 3:55 PM
IFP pursuing disciplinary action against councillor who voted to oust Da Gama Coalition partners of the Democratic Alliance are looking at pursuing disciplinary action against those who voted against the now... 2 September 2022 2:06 PM
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics' The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week. 1 September 2022 2:12 PM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
City of Tshwane threatens legal action against Eskom over disconnection threat The power utility announced last month that it would disconnect the entire city over its R1.6 billion debt. 2 September 2022 8:24 AM
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down? The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike. 1 September 2022 9:25 PM
Why traditional medicine needs to be integrated into SA's healthcare system The recognition of the importance of the integration of traditional medicine with biomedical medicine has been on the rise globall... 3 September 2022 4:08 PM
SA women authors share their journey on penning children's books South Africa's child illiteracy rate is considerably high as studies have proven that eight out of 10 children can't read for mean... 3 September 2022 2:41 PM
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September. 3 September 2022 2:16 PM
Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in... 3 September 2022 2:55 PM
Serena Williams ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match This loss could be an end to a legendary 27-year professional career that's seen her pick up 92 wins in Australia, 69 at Roland Ga... 3 September 2022 10:36 AM
What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane. 28 August 2022 6:36 PM
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September. 3 September 2022 2:16 PM
WATCH: Oops!!! Cat slaps owner during a live television analysis A video went viral when a sports analyst Huseyin Ozkok in Turkey was slapped by his cat live on television. 1 September 2022 2:07 PM
WATCH: Somebody call 911! Police rescue a lady stuck on gym apparatus A video of a gym fanatic lady who was stuck on a piece of gym equipment that flipped upside down and could not get up went viral. 1 September 2022 2:06 PM
'Mass-rape, assault and torture' of Muslim Uyghurs happening in China: UN Muslim Uyghurs are systematically persecuted by the Chinese state in tyrannical 're-education' centres. 2 September 2022 2:46 PM
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans. 1 September 2022 12:52 PM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA's water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa's fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
Why traditional medicine needs to be integrated into SA's healthcare system

3 September 2022 4:08 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Healthcare
Traditional Health Practitioners Council
traditional medicine
biomedical medicine

The recognition of the importance of the integration of traditional medicine with biomedical medicine has been on the rise globally.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on the integral role of traditional medicine in South Africa's healthcare system.

A decade ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) encouraged all of its member countries to invest and develop indigenous healing systems in their countries, says Nyati.

This has led to an increase in research on the untapped potential of indigenous plants coupled with medicinal properties.

According to research, 60% to 80% of South Africans rely on the traditional healthcare sector for their basic health needs, in part due to it being more accessible than biomedical healthcare.

This highlights the need for the practical cohabitation of traditional medicinal practices within the national healthcare framework.

South Africa, after the establishment of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act 22 of 2007 has also established an interim traditional health practitioners council in an effort to regulate how traditional medicine is practiced in the country and its integration with biomedical medicine.

It is important that these two systems that were historically separated are actually made to work together with collaboration and cross-referrals, and obviously there's a lot of awareness that needs to be made even on biomedical doctors like myself because we have a very negative view based on some of the few cases that we normally see in hospitals of people who've got toxicity from some of the herbal medication.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions,

Scroll up for the full interview.




