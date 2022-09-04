'Children close their ears to advice, they open their eyes to example' - expert





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert about how children model their behaviour on those of their parents.

Copyright : BlueOrange Studio / 123rf

Parenting expert Nikki Bush says parents need to show up for their kids as "everyday heroes".

She says the behaviour of parents plays a big part in the type of people their children will become.

So much of how we turn out in life is our lived experience and what we see and children learn what they see, children learn what they live. Nikki Bush, Parenting and Human Potential Expert

Bush says the best way to guide your children through life is not through telling them how to behave, but to lead by example.

Children close their ears to advice, they open their eyes to example. Nikki Bush, Parenting and Human Potential Expert

Showing up for your children is not just physical. Children need constant signals that they are important to their parents, says Bush.