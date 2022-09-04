Mbali Nwoko, the cream of SA's crop





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace.

Green Terrace CEO Mbali Nwoko Photo: MbaliNwoko.com

Breaking new ground in farming, South African multi award-winning commercial farmer, entrepreneur, speaker and podcaster Mbali Nwoko is cultivating success in the agricultural sector.

Nwoko is the CEO of Green Terrace, a farm based on the east of Johannesburg that produces high-value vegetable crops.

As a black female commercial farmer, Nwoko is setting the bar high and has had the opportunity to speak on global platforms on the agriculture sector.

She is passionate about helping other farmers and mentoring aspiring farmers.

I wake up every morning to do what I love doing. The passion births this. Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace

After completing her studies in industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg, Nwoko ventured into the corporate world for two years. After establishing her own recruitment company and a successful three year run, a chance meeting with an engineer inspired her fascination with agriculture.

I started researching and learning about the local farming landscape. I really took a risk and a month later, I signed a lease for a farm to rent. Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace

The closest relationship Nwoko had to farming growing up was seeing the slaughtering of farm animals. Before establishing her own farming business, she had no exposure to agriculture, particularly in the business sense.

Nwoko's rapid rise in the sector is considered remarkable for a first-generation farmer.

It's a beautiful space that I'm in. I didn't know farming touches so many aspects of our economy, people and communities. It's amazing to be in this space. Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace

Green Terrace is a hydroponic farm which involves growing crops without soil by submerging the roots in nutrient rich water.

Nwoko now has a two-hectare farm built from the ground up. The farm is covered to avoid disruptions in agriculture and to ensure human capital is used more efficiently.

The farm is only 1.3 hectares under cover, which means we have to maximise every single square metre available. I'm a Joburg farmer so my season is short. I'm farming a high-value crop that's a summer crop so we only have six months to produce it. It's about getting the most yield in a very short season. Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace

The company employs 18 people full time, with 10 women on a part-time basis during harvesting season.

After building the farm for two years during the pandemic, Nwoko is now focused on perfecting the production processes. She surrounds herself with a stellar team of professionals, who are invested in her business.

I've achieved what I wanted to achieve in one season, which is farming undercover, owning my land and having a farm that is global GAP-certified. GAP means farming sustainably and the practicing of good agricultural methods. With this certification, I'm at a different level and I'm starting to engage with a variety of new clients. Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace

I didn't achieve the yields I wanted to but fortunately, we changed our financial year to align with crop season. And once we did that, we saw we are actually running a profitable entity. So for the next few years, I just want to achieve the yields meant to achieve by commercial standards. Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace

Nwoko's eyes and green hands are firmly fixed on growing her business and perfecting her business operations.

I also realised my farm is strategically located near the airport and close to importers and exporters. So I'd like to export one day. But now the picture on the ground is that there's so much demand for fresh produce locally. I also want to a buy a property next to my current farm, as there are so many clients who want our produce. I want to expand. Growth is inevitable and it's knocking on the door. Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace

