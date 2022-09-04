'Quiet quitting' and how it's redefining the idea of work and success





An office worker taking a break at his desk. © belchonock/123rf.com

Your usually dedicated colleague mutes the work Whatsapp group and refuses to take calls after hours. She no longer works through her lunch break, and doesn't take work home with her any longer.

It's called 'quiet quitting' - a new trend where employees choose not to go above and beyond the call of duty and to do the bare minimum at work.

Many employees are now establishing boundaries to prioritise work-life balance.

Some are calling it the antithesis to hustle culture and the constant pursuit of money and professional goals.

But, is 'quiet quitting' good for one’s mental and physical health?

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, who believes this shift in work ethic came during the COVID-19 pandemic when family and professional life was wholly disrupted.

The rush and the grind had to stop and we had to be with ourselves and reconfigure. All it says to me is that we need to shift the dichotomous thinking that our lives revolve around our work and the constant chase, or the opposite being the 'great resignation'. Quiet quitting offers us some middle ground between the two. Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

Jiyane believes 'quiet quitting' asks us to be conscious and deliberate in how things fit into our lives.

It asks the question 'who are you?'. It's about sitting by ourselves and really contemplating those major questions like 'work is part of my life, work doesn't define our lives'. What's happened is that we've worked ourselves into a frenzy. People don't stop until they are forced to, by a mental breakdown. It's scary how many people need medication to cope with the treadmill. Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

We've been talking about the need to reevaluate. And what the pandemic has done is forced us to. Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

While the advancement of technology has improved business, it has significant perils on employees. People working from home are now paying the price.

Your bring the office to your house, and it's like people are double working and neglecting themselves. There's no coffee-machine break or lunch break. People just continue working without taking a break. Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

It's a sobering reflection. What stands out of this term is the word 'quiet'. It says can you be still enough to just hear yourself. To have that conversation with yourself and what defines your life. Why do you do the things you do? And what is our concept with 'enoughness'. There's an obsession with not being enough and it's leaving us depleted and exhausted. It calls us to quit this relentless treadmill. Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

Here's an opportunity to recalibrate the clock. How do we define success? And whose definition of success are you going to pursue? Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

