ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst
Africa Melane spoke to Bhekithemba Mngomezulu, professor of Political Studies at the University of the Western Cape, about Gauteng Premier David Makhura handing over the reins of power before his term ends.
- David Makhura will remain Gauteng premier for now.
- Makhura says he's ready to hand over the reins to his successor at a later date.
- Panyaza Lesufi is his likely successor after he was elected ANC Gauteng chairperson.
ANC leaders in Gauteng were quick to call a media briefing on Sunday after widespread speculation that Premier David Makhura would be "pushed out".
Makhura strongly denied that he was being recalled, but indicated he would like to the hand over the reins to a successor before next year's State of the Province Address.
Political analyst Bhekithemba Mngomezulu says this may be good as this avoids the narrative following provincial ANC conferences that there would be two centres of power.
Looking at it at face value, it looks good in the sense that it presents a united front.Bhekithemba Mngomezulu, Professor of Political Studies - University of the Western Cape
Mngomezulu says the mere fact that Makhura indicated he would appoint Lesufi as acting premier when he goes on an international trip soon, sends a strong signal.
He proposes that to avoid what is happening in Gauteng, and what has happened in KwaZulu-Natal, when Sihle Zikalala was replaced as premier, the ANC should consider holding its elective conference in the year before the general elections.
I'm one of the proponents of that idea because then it will bring even more unity. The narrative of two centres of power will not arise. We'd be making sure that the leader who emerges victorious is the leader that they'll be fronting in local and provincial elections.Bhekithemba Mngomezulu, Professor of Political Studies - University of the Western Cape
Source : Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News
