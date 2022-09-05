How consumers can afford to rent or buy a house on R9k budget





Africa Melane spoke to a broker and manager of Remax All Stars, Nadia Aucamp, about the housing options available if your budget is R9,000 a month.

Aucamp is of the view that consumers still have leverage in renting a house on a R9,000 monthly budget and even buy a house worth R1 million.

Despite South Africa’s repo rate of 5.5%, tenants or home buyers are not affected by buying property within their price range.

Aucamp added that interest rates do not affect a tenant when renting a home as compared being a landlord.

I would say that rental is still cheaper and affordable for the consumer because the landlord still pays the levies and taxes. Nadia Aucamp, Broker and manager - Remax All Stars

Remax of Southern Africa has released its housing report that states that a bond on a R1 million home amounts to R9,000 monthly.

The report added that a nationwide average price of freehold homes is R1,422,901 and R1,049,437 for sectional titles.

As the tenant, you are not exposed to the volatility of the interest rate, and you have got necessity of holistic cost of accommodation and lease period. Nadia Aucamp, Broker and manager - Remax All Stars

