Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute
Bongani Bingwa spoke to an independent political analyst, Paula Cristina Roque, about the election results dispute by National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) in Angola.
The Constitutional Court in Angola is expected to make a ruling on Monday over the election results dispute lodged by the opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).
UNITA is dissatisfied with the latest election results and claim that they were rigged and unconstitutional.
The party has filed numerous complaints to the electoral commission that it does not recognise the results as they were not transparent.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Roque said that the opposition must provide evidence to prove their dissatisfaction.
They must be persuasive, they must release the evidence, try to reach out to the international community as much as they can, but otherwise the youth that is restless on unemployment and poverty.Paula Cristina Roque, Independent analyst
She added that the organised protests should avoid turning into a bloodbath since the military and police were on standby.
President Joao Lourenco appointed Laurinda Jacinto Prazeres Monteiro Cardoso as the Constitutional Court chief judge in 2021.
Roque said she is concerned that the court outcome might not favour UNITA as the judge is a former partisan of the president.
The Constitutional Court is expected to rule today and the whole capital is heavily militarised, which is very worrying because they are expecting protests.Paula Cristina Roque, Independent analyst
The head of the court was previously the member of the MPLA political bureau and UNITA has to contain the youth to avoid the bloodbath in the streets.Paula Cristina Roque, Independent analyst
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : jorono/Pixabay
More from Africa
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual
Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy.Read More
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown
Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'
Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday.Read More
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.Read More
Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff
According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months.Read More
Discontinuing Zimbabwean permits 'morally wrong' - Neasa
The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) says kicking Zimbabweans out of the country won't solve the unemployment crisis.Read More
How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding
A Telkom exec outlines the improvements they’ve made to optimize fibre connection to small and medium businesses.Read More