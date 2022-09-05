Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute





Bongani Bingwa spoke to an independent political analyst, Paula Cristina Roque, about the election results dispute by National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) in Angola.

The Constitutional Court in Angola is expected to make a ruling on Monday over the election results dispute lodged by the opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

UNITA is dissatisfied with the latest election results and claim that they were rigged and unconstitutional.

The party has filed numerous complaints to the electoral commission that it does not recognise the results as they were not transparent.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Roque said that the opposition must provide evidence to prove their dissatisfaction.

They must be persuasive, they must release the evidence, try to reach out to the international community as much as they can, but otherwise the youth that is restless on unemployment and poverty. Paula Cristina Roque, Independent analyst

She added that the organised protests should avoid turning into a bloodbath since the military and police were on standby.

President Joao Lourenco appointed Laurinda Jacinto Prazeres Monteiro Cardoso as the Constitutional Court chief judge in 2021.

Roque said she is concerned that the court outcome might not favour UNITA as the judge is a former partisan of the president.

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule today and the whole capital is heavily militarised, which is very worrying because they are expecting protests. Paula Cristina Roque, Independent analyst

The head of the court was previously the member of the MPLA political bureau and UNITA has to contain the youth to avoid the bloodbath in the streets. Paula Cristina Roque, Independent analyst

