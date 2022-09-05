Criminal syndicates run the construction industry, claims SAFCEC
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the chief executive officer of the South African Forum of Civil of Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC), Webster Mfebe, about the state of construction in South Africa.
Politicians, businesspeople and some members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) are allegedly kingpins of running mafias in the construction industry.
This is according to the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC).
The organisation said that multi-million rand construction projects are channeled and controlled by criminal syndicates.
Mfebe said that law enforcement was not doing enough to make arrests on implicated people within the industry.
It is organised crime in the construction industry, and we tried approaching law enforcement to act but no arrests were made of the people implicated.Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors
We can declare South Africa as a failed state because you cannot have businesspeople, politicians and the police and some of them allegedly involved and this is worrying.Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors
He also added that corruption in construction drove away both local and international investment.
This serves a very negative signal and a dim view on local and international investors.Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/hxdyl/hxdyl1405/hxdyl140500013/28218323-construction-site.jpg
