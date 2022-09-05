WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The Wallabies lost 24-8 to South Africa but a scuffle broke out after Makazole Mapimpi scored a try.

During the scuffle, Bok lock Eben Etzebeth was seen going face-to-face in an intense clash with Allan Alaalatoa.

The pair have a history of clashing on the pitch when the two nations battle each other.

However, after the game, Alaalatoa and Etzebeth were seen sharing a beer in the dressing room.

