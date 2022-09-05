VIDEO: Amusement park ride malfunction and drops riders to the ground in India
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, a drop tower malfunctioned where it drops 15 meters to the ground.
According to reports, 16 women and children were hospitalised on Sunday.
JUST IN: Spinning wheel crashes to the ground in Mohali, India; at least 10 injured pic.twitter.com/xat6jCjl7M— BNO News (@BNONews) September 4, 2022
And this is why I only go to the fair for funnel cakes & vibes. No rides. pic.twitter.com/itTJaYIj7D— DeMoe 😤 (@DeMoeRoberson) September 4, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : @BNONews/Twitter
