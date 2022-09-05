'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, Professor Alex Van den Heever, about who is responsible for the legal costs accrued from public official’s court cases.
Though it has become somewhat the norm for politicians to place the burden of their personal woes onto the general public, this is a clear abuse of taxpayers' money, said Van den Heever.
In order for a state official's legal battle to be eligible to use state funds, the battle would need to be with the position and not the individual.
As such, officials should be responsible for paying their legal expenses out of their own pockets and not from the State's coffers - which often does not seem to be the case.
If you have access to state funds to fight, essentially, against challenges to your personal integrity, then, essentially, they have access to unlimited funds... People just use State funds as if its an unending source of money for their legal battles to protect them.Prof Alex Van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits
Van den Heever said that the misappropriation of State funds for personal battles is in direct contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) - effectively making it not only a blatant display of corruption but a criminal offence.
Anybody who operates in defiance of the Public Finance Management Act basically involves a criminal offence... Whoever is authorising these payments, actually, needs to go to jail... There's no way you can authorise legally, legitimately within the State to spend money on a private individual in this way.Prof Alex Van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93314736_close-up-of-gavel-and-banknote-in-courtroom.html
More from Local
'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge
A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019.Read More
Why there is a low application rate regarding Zimbabwe Exemption Permits
The Department of Home Affairs has reported a low response rate from Zimbabwean nationals in formalising their stay in South Africa.Read More
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream
'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.Read More
Criminal syndicates run the construction industry, claims SAFCEC
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the chief executive officer of the South African Forum of Civil of Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC), Webster Mfebe, about the state of construction in South Africa.Read More
How consumers can afford to rent or buy a house on R9k budget
According to Nadia Aucamp, renting a house is cheaper and affordable, and the landlord is the one burdened with levies and taxes.Read More
ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst
A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, to avoid two centres of power.Read More
Mbali Nwoko, the cream of SA's crop
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace.Read More
'Quiet quitting' and how it's redefining the idea of work and success
"All it says to me is that we need to shift the dichotomous thinking that our lives revolve around our work and the constant chase, or the opposite being the 'great resignation'. Quiet quitting offers us some middle ground between the two," said Khosi Jiyane.Read More