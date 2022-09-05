Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jean Olivier, General Manager: Financial Services for the Shoprite Group.
Shoprite Group now has a transactional bank account – the first of its kind by a retailer.
It is the lowest-cost account in South Africa, by far.
It is super-convenient with “banking hours” the same as store hours – including on Sundays.
RELATED: Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank')
Shoprite Group has just launched a fully-fledged transactional bank account.
Its “Money Market Account” has the lowest fees of any bank account on the market, charging a flat rate of R5 for cash withdrawals while all other transactions are free.
When you put a R100 into this account, it stays a R100, whether you need to access it next week, next month, or in six months’ time…Jean Olivier, General Manager: Financial Services - Shoprite Group
Account holders can deposit and withdraw cash at any Checkers, Shoprite or USave.
They can also send money, buy airtime, data, and electricity, send grocery vouchers, pay bills, and pay for groceries from their phones.
The Money Market Account has no credit facility.
A major benefit is the hours - when the store is open, the bank is open.
You can apply for the account on the Shoprite app; there is a two-minute registration process.
You can also apply in-store.
It’s open to anybody, but with the Xtra Savings card, you will have an enhanced experience. You can link your Xtra Savings card to your Money Market Account, and then you can use your Xtra Saving card as your bank card…Jean Olivier, General Manager: Financial Services - Shoprite Group
We’ll help you save more…Jean Olivier, General Manager: Financial Services - Shoprite Group
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean Olivier - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far
More from MyMoney Online
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?
The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.Read More
How to make money buying and selling property
Africa Melane interviewed MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know when attempting to flip a house.Read More
Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital
Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.Read More
The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares 'best investment approach ever invented' for the individual investor on The Money Show.Read More
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs
But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.Read More