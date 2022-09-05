Why there is a low application rate regarding Zimbabwe Exemption Permits





Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Zimbabwe Immigration Federation chairperson Luke Dzviti about the extended deadline.

• On Friday, Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) expiry date by six months.

• Motsoaledi announced that the new expiry date would be 30 June 2023.

• ZEP was established ten years ago, as legal protection for Zimbabwean nationals who live, study and work in the country.

© alekstaurus/123rf.com

This follows a court application that challenged the original deadline of 31 December 2022. Other reasons for the extension are related to the high costs of policing and deportation.

Anti-immigration group Operation Dudula called the prolonging of the deadline a slap in the face of South Africans.

The minister said there would be no other extension to the most recent deadline.

Of the approximately 178,000 Zimbabwe nationals in South Africa, 4,000 visa and 9,000 waiver applications have been received by the Home Affairs department, said Motsoaledi.

The statement I issued on the 2 [of September] I made it clear there won’t be any other extension. Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister

Dzviti said low engagement from foreign nationals was due to the conditions attached to applying.

Zimbabweans are largely grateful for the extension but regularising their migration status has become near impossible, he added.

At the same time, we are not so happy because we expected that the conditions could also be slightly relaxed because ZEP holders have been here since 2010. Luke Dzviti, Zimbabwe Immigration Federation chairperson

A certificate from the Department of Labour is what stands in the way for a majority of migrants.

The requirement for acquiring the labour certificate must include evidence that an employer advertised the job through a newspaper - an assurance that the vacancy was advertised to South Africans.

When you read the conditions of getting a labour certificate it includes a proof that [the] employer advertised a job in a newspaper. Luke Dzviti, Zimbabwe Immigration Federation chairperson

Listen to the full audio above.