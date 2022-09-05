Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream
It was a celebration of local talent this weekend as actors, directors, screenwriters and producers across Mzansi were awarded for their contribution to film and TV at the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
Here's our guide to South Africa's award-winning movies and shows available for you to watch across the leading streaming plaforms:
M-Net’s crime drama _Reyka _won four Saftas: Best Actress (Kim Engelbrecht), directors (Catharine Cooke and Zee Ntuli), scriptwriting (Rohan Dickson), and cinematography (Tom Marais).
The gripping crime thriller, also starring 947's Thando Thabete is available to watch via Showmax.
RELATED:Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka
Sticking with drama, the 2021 South African mystery thrillerI Am All Girls, in which a special crimes investigator forms an unlikely bond with a serial killer to bring down a global child sex trafficking syndicate, scooped big at the awards.
The movie took home Best Film and Best Actress in a Feature Film and Best Supporting Actress for stars Hlubi Mboya-Arnold and Nomvelo Makhanya.
Meanwhile, on the comedy front, Suzelle DIY creator Julia Anastasopoulos bagged the Best Actress in a TV Comedy gong for Tali’s Baby Diary, in which an unexpected pregnancy forces Tali into a desperate pivot from Insta-influencer to wholesome momfluencer.
Kate Normington won Supporting Actress playing Tali's mother, Michelle. The series also won awards for directing and editing.
And here's some more good news; Showmax is currently in production on Tali’s Joburg Diary, coming to our screens in November.
RELATED: We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls'
And there were further accolades for the already award-winning, locally produced short #WeAreDyingHere, starring Siphokazi Jonas and produced by Siya and Rachel Kolisi.
The film, focusing on gender-based violence, took home Best Short Film. It also debuts on Showmax today (Monday).
Congratulations to ALL the SAFTA's winners!
RELATED:Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
More from Local
'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge
A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019.Read More
'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'
One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to fight their personal legal battles.Read More
Why there is a low application rate regarding Zimbabwe Exemption Permits
The Department of Home Affairs has reported a low response rate from Zimbabwean nationals in formalising their stay in South Africa.Read More
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
Criminal syndicates run the construction industry, claims SAFCEC
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the chief executive officer of the South African Forum of Civil of Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC), Webster Mfebe, about the state of construction in South Africa.Read More
How consumers can afford to rent or buy a house on R9k budget
According to Nadia Aucamp, renting a house is cheaper and affordable, and the landlord is the one burdened with levies and taxes.Read More
ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst
A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, to avoid two centres of power.Read More
Mbali Nwoko, the cream of SA's crop
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Mbali Nwoko, entrepreneur, speaker, columnist and chief executive farmer at Green Terrace.Read More
'Quiet quitting' and how it's redefining the idea of work and success
"All it says to me is that we need to shift the dichotomous thinking that our lives revolve around our work and the constant chase, or the opposite being the 'great resignation'. Quiet quitting offers us some middle ground between the two," said Khosi Jiyane.Read More
More from Entertainment
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
WATCH: Oops!!! Cat slaps owner during a live television analysis
A video went viral when a sports analyst Huseyin Ozkok in Turkey was slapped by his cat live on television.Read More
WATCH: Somebody call 911! Police rescue a lady stuck on gym apparatus
A video of a gym fanatic lady who was stuck on a piece of gym equipment that flipped upside down and could not get up went viral.Read More
Experience the ultimate African jazz experience at Joy of Jazz 2022
702 is proud to partner with the 2022 Joy of Jazz - a thrilling presentation of the ultimate African jazz experience.Read More
'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32
The Cape Town-born star has been described as a 'true star-in-the-making' by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian.Read More
The JHB Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Linder Auditorium
The early spring season started running on 25 August and is expected to end on 8 September 2022.Read More
WATCH: School pupil apologises, deletes TikTok account for 'exposing' classmates
A TikTok video has gone viral after a girl named Thando Wolf apologised for exposing and revealing problems faced by her classmates.Read More
WATCH: Woman takes alligator for a walk in Philadelphia
A video went viral when a man brought his alligator to Philadelphia's Love Park in the United States of America.Read More