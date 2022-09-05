How connection, compatibility and communication build healthy friendships





Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave, about the importance of building and maintaining healthy friendships.

Connection, effective communication and compatibility are some of the key ingredients for a healthy friendship.

So said Cave adding those healthy friendships are about meeting one's self-actualisation needs.

Healthy friendships allow us an opportunity to define (and redefine) how we want others to see us.

So what constitutes as a healthy friendship, anyway?

According to Cave, healthy sustainable friendships need to meet what she calls the three Cs: connection, compatibility and (effective) communication.

There needs to be connection, there needs to be effective communication, and there needs to be compatibility... A healthy relationship is one that is sustainable, one that has all three of those layers. Jeanie Cave, clinical psychologist

On the other hand, an unhealthy friendship is where there's a high level of codependence between friends.

This doesn't necessarily mean that they do everything together, but rather that one feels responsible for taking care of the other's needs without managing their capacity to do so in relation to their own needs.

An unhealthy relationship, whether it's a friendship or an intimate relationship, is one in which there's codependence where I feel responsible for another person's needs. I don't manage my capacity in meeting their needs, and I don't express my needs. I expect them to know what those needs automatically are. Jeanie Cave, clinical psychologist

