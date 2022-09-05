Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A private plane has mysteriously crashed into the Baltic Sea.
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) fighter jets from five nations scrambled to follow the plane on its erratic flight over European skies, which started just south of Spain.
The plane was meant to head to Cologne in Germany but flew into the Baltic Sea instead.
The fighter pilots shadowing the plane said they could not see anybody in the Cessna cockpit.
“No human remains have been found,” said Sweden's search and rescue operation leader Lars Antonsson.
“We have no explanation at all.”
There might be a perfectly plausible explanation, but at this stage it’s baffling…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Contact was lost over Spain, and it flew another 3,500 kilometres… believed to have four people on board… Nato pilots couldn’t see anyone in the cockpit… hang on a moment?!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - skip to 2:17.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea
Source : Pixabay.com
