Has COVID-19 derailed HIV/Aids testing and treatment?
Clement Manyathela spoke to an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal Dr Richard Lessels about the state of the HIV/Aids epidemic in South Africa.
-
Around 8 million people in South Africa are living with HIV/Aids in South Africa.
-
Around 2 million people infected are not on life-saving treatment
Statistics have shown that COVID-19 disrupted HIV prevention and treatment programmes as the focus and resources of the healthcare system were shifted.
According to Lessels, the COVID-19 pandemic had a global impact on HIV and Aids, but the health system did show great resilience despite the challenges that surfaced.
He added that there had been an increase in people taking Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV infections but there was still a long way to go with using this.
The biggest gap in the fight against HIV/Aids is the high number of people who are infected that are not receiving treatment, explained Lessels.
There are still more than two million people who are HIV positive who are not on antiretrovirals.Dr Richard Lessels, infectious diseases specialist at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
One area that South Africa has seen great success is in testing, Lessles said.
He explained that South Africa is almost at the 95% target of the estimated 8 million people with HIV/Aids who are aware of their status.
Lessels further painted a picture of the urban-rural reality of the epidemic.
There is not necessarily a big disparity between urban and rural, and in fact, in some ways it might be the opposite.Dr Richard Lessels, infectious diseases specialist at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
The reason for this is that people living in urban communities move regularly between cities, towns and provinces - which makes regular treatment more challenging according to Lessels.
When it comes to effectively combating HIV/Aids it is so important to remove the stigma so that people are able to come forward, know their status and receive treatment to live full and healthy lives
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vadimjoker/vadimjoker2007/vadimjoker200700195/150874958-male-doctor-holding-a-red-ribbon-as-a-symbol-of-aids.jpg
