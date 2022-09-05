[WATCH] 5th annual Soweto Kota Festival 2022
JOHANNESBURG - The 5th annual Kota Festival took place at Soweto Cricket Oval in Rockville on the 3 September 2022.
It was a culinary showcase on another level.
There were no ordinary kasi kotas as vendors brought a variety of ingredients to try.
This article first appeared on EWN : [WATCH] 5th annual Soweto Kota Festival 2022
More from Lifestyle
SA has strong trend of ubuntu on charitability
5 September is the International Day of Charity, chosen to commemorate the passing of Mother Teresa and honour her charitable contributions.Read More
eDikeni: Traditional SA cuisine gets a twist
The eatery eDikeni is a family-friendly restaurant that was inspired by the owner's childhoodRead More
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
Calling all parents: Jozikids.co.za has relaunched!
Popular parenting resource website, Jozikids.co.za, has relaunched its website.Read More
National Kidney Awareness week: How to maintain your kidney health
It is National Kidney Awareness week, so if you have not always paid attention to your kidney health now is a great time to start.Read More
[WATCH] FNB Art Joburg: A festival of art and ideas come to life
The Sandton Convention Centre hosted the 15th edition of the FNB Art JoburgRead More
How connection, compatibility and communication build healthy friendships
Friendships are one of the most relationships we form throughout our lives.Read More
Has COVID-19 derailed HIV/Aids testing and treatment?
While the healthcare system focused on COVID-19 over the last two years it pulled focus from other health crises such as HIV and Aids.Read More
Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far
Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer.Read More