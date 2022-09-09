Joburg City Guide: Five live events to attend for under R300
JOHANNESBURG – It's nearing the end of a year filled with so much abrupt change.
While 2022 is not done yet, what greater comfort is there than live entertainment from South African artists to ease us through end-of-year fatigue?
Let’s get into the swing of September with some budget-friendly live events.
SIPHO 'HOTSTIX' MABUSE
Legendary Jazz musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse will perform live at Snatch 32 as part of his Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse at 70 tour.
Mabuse’s Hotband will take you on a musical journey of his indelible hits that have stood the test of time.
Sipho turned 70 in November 2021 hence the reason behind Sipho at 70 tours.
Catch the legend live, book your spot on Quicket.
FILAH LAH LAH AT UNTITLED BASEMENT
Reabetswe Fila Ranamane or commonly known as Filah lah lah debuted her EP_Filahsofy _in 2020.
The Pretoria-born singer fuses R&B, hip-hop and neo soul artist.
She will perform at Untitled basement from 9 to 10 September between 19:00 and 00:00.
The songbird was featured on Apple Music’s South African Up Next playlist in 2021.
Price: R200. Purchase your ticket here.
DSTV CONTENT CREATOR AWARDS
The DStv Content Creator Awards aims to celebrate people, brands and agencies behind viral content that graces our tiny screens.
From 9 to 11 September they aim to shine the spotlight on people who make people feel good.
A ticket includes access to the live awards show, welcome drinks, canapes and access to the after party with live deejays.
Creative black tie is the theme.
Tickets are R295 and are not transferrable, get yours here.
EUGENE KHOZA COMEDY SHOW
Catch South African comedian Eugene Khoza’s fresh Stand-up Comedy performance live at Gatzbys in Midrand.
The show that is set to happen 9 September 2022.
Book your tickets for R125 on Quicket.
FOLKLORE FRINGE - PILANI BUBU, LEOMILE & MUNEYI
Storyteller, singer and songwriter Pilani Bubu presents a launch evening for the upcoming Folklore Festival.
The night will preview her upcoming album: Folklore Chapter 2.
This album serves as a continuation of her SAMA-award-winning album Folklore Chapter 1.
The show will also mark the road to the Folklore 'Culture & Heritage' Festival in October 2022.
Secure your seat at the show here. Tickets cost R200.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Five live events to attend for under R300
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=512650980427701&set=pb.100050484100009.-2207520000..&type=3
More from Lifestyle
Mpoomy, Breden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards
South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.Read More
Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry
Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationships between siblings in a family.Read More
WATCH: Mourners snub shaking hands with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
A video went viral showing the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle being snubbed by some mourners at Windsor Castle.Read More
What happens to your minor children when you die? Here's why you need a will
12-17 September is National Wills Week, which is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in place and highlights the benefits of proper financial planning.Read More
King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports
In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.Read More
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
Drinking while pregnant is like playing Russian roulette with your baby’s future
Dr Fundile Nyati explained that alcohol suffocates the baby's developing organs, causing physical and intellectual disabilities.Read More
'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas?
Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.Read More
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother.Read More