The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes

5 September 2022 3:03 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Courts
Kenyan election
Mandla Msibi
Life Esidemeni
murder trials

Delivered to you every afternoon.

The Midday Report on Monday was swamped with various court proceedings.

Presenter Mandy Wiener began with the resumption of the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, then moved on to the murder trial of former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi, followed by a look at the Life Esidimeni inquest, before settling in the Western Cape High Court to untangle an appeal regarding the former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo's acquittal on corruption charges.

And that's just the local courts. Mandy went further afield to the African continent taking a peek at the Kenyan Supreme Court's handling of the presidential dispute in that country. The court has had to determine if the final result of the recent election would be upheld. They issued a ruling earlier today in favour of the election victor, William Ruto, leaving the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga without a job.

Mandy also spoke with Ruth Ambogo, Political Strategist and Governance Expert Campaigner, about that outcome.

Raila Odinga all through this process has been managing his supporters and telling them that regardless of the outcome, they must maintain peace.

Ruth Ambogo, Political Strategist and Governance Expert Campaigner

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • The Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes in the North Gauteng High Court
  • The murder and attempted murder trial of former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi
  • The Life Esidimeni inquest continues today
  • State asks for leave to appeal former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo's acquittal on corruption charges
  • No confidence motion brought against JHB Mayor, in wake of coalition backstabbing.
  • News24 continues with their investigations into the death of Babita Deokaran.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes




More from Politics

The ANC in Gauteng is holding a media briefing in Parktown at Ruth First House following a Special PEC meeting on Friday. Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, David Makhura and Secretary TK Nciza are a part of the address. Picture: Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News

ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst

5 September 2022 7:31 AM

A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, to avoid two centres of power.

Read More arrow_forward

Four buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown

2 September 2022 3:55 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Joburg Council Speaker Vasco da Gama. Picture: @CoJSpeakSpokes/Twitter

IFP pursuing disciplinary action against councillor who voted to oust Da Gama

2 September 2022 2:06 PM

Coalition partners of the Democratic Alliance are looking at pursuing disciplinary action against those who voted against the now former Joburg speaker.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mosiuoa Lekota, leader of Cope, speaks during talks "Nation in Conversation" at the Nampo Harvest Day Expo in Bothaville on 15 May 2018. Picture: WIKUS DE WET/AFP

Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'

1 September 2022 2:12 PM

The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on 30 August 2022. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa's Phala Phala response likened to Zuma evading accountability

1 September 2022 6:17 AM

Details about the Phala Phala burglary remain sketchy. Members of various opposition parties were left outraged on Tuesday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa once again cited legal processes for the reason that he's not providing them with specific details as to what transpired in 2020.

Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking

1 September 2022 6:10 AM

This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.

Read More arrow_forward

Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota briefs the media on the party's draft Private Members Bill on 26 November 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos

31 August 2022 3:38 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: Twitter/@MTLekota

'Cope must get its house in order' - Steenhuisen

31 August 2022 2:22 PM

Chaos erupted during Cope's media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Presidency insists Ramaphosa is not dodging Phala Phala accountability

31 August 2022 1:12 PM

A day after some tense scenes in Parliament, the presidency has jumped to the defence of the country's number one citizen.

Read More arrow_forward

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane in Marikana on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane

31 August 2022 8:20 AM

The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.

Read More arrow_forward

