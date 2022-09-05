The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes
The Midday Report on Monday was swamped with various court proceedings.
Presenter Mandy Wiener began with the resumption of the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, then moved on to the murder trial of former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi, followed by a look at the Life Esidimeni inquest, before settling in the Western Cape High Court to untangle an appeal regarding the former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo's acquittal on corruption charges.
And that's just the local courts. Mandy went further afield to the African continent taking a peek at the Kenyan Supreme Court's handling of the presidential dispute in that country. The court has had to determine if the final result of the recent election would be upheld. They issued a ruling earlier today in favour of the election victor, William Ruto, leaving the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga without a job.
Mandy also spoke with Ruth Ambogo, Political Strategist and Governance Expert Campaigner, about that outcome.
Raila Odinga all through this process has been managing his supporters and telling them that regardless of the outcome, they must maintain peace.Ruth Ambogo, Political Strategist and Governance Expert Campaigner
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- The Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes in the North Gauteng High Court
- The murder and attempted murder trial of former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi
- The Life Esidimeni inquest continues today
- State asks for leave to appeal former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo's acquittal on corruption charges
- No confidence motion brought against JHB Mayor, in wake of coalition backstabbing.
- News24 continues with their investigations into the death of Babita Deokaran.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes
Source : AFP
