Calling all parents: Jozikids.co.za has relaunched!
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the founder of Jozikids.co.za, Merle Dieterich, about the relaunch of the online parenting directory.
The site is famed for being one of the most useful online tools for parents to search for activities pertaining to their kids around Gauteng.
The revamped site comes from 15 years of steady research from its founder, Dieterich, who began the site after she left her career as a radio journalist to focus on building a life with her children as her primary focus.
The very first thing, for me, was to find a way to get out into the city to feel safe, to know that there would be something for me and my child and that there'll be other people there - and that's what you can find on Jozikids... everything on the site is child-friendly.Merle Dieterich, founder - Jozikids
On the site, parents can find resources for just about anything that relates to children.
Looking for a themed party venue?
They've got it! Looking for extra mural activities for your kids? Look no further! Trying to kickstart your child's modelling career? The website can help you find an agent!
The site has also moved away from emails where users can now message companies directly via WhatApp through the Jozikids directory.
One of the new things about the new site is that we're actually moving away from emails. As people might have noticed, emails are so unreliable... Now, on the new Jozikids website, when you go and look for a company, you can WhatsApp them directly... It's made it so much quicker and easier.Merle Dieterich, founder - Jozikids
You can message Jozikids on WhatsApp at 083 476 2597 or 083 252 5551 or visit the revamped site here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : Pexels.com
More from Lifestyle
SA has strong trend of ubuntu on charitability
5 September is the International Day of Charity, chosen to commemorate the passing of Mother Teresa and honour her charitable contributions.Read More
eDikeni: Traditional SA cuisine gets a twist
The eatery eDikeni is a family-friendly restaurant that was inspired by the owner's childhoodRead More
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
National Kidney Awareness week: How to maintain your kidney health
It is National Kidney Awareness week, so if you have not always paid attention to your kidney health now is a great time to start.Read More
[WATCH] 5th annual Soweto Kota Festival 2022
The 5th annual Kota Festival was a culinary showcase on another level.Read More
[WATCH] FNB Art Joburg: A festival of art and ideas come to life
The Sandton Convention Centre hosted the 15th edition of the FNB Art JoburgRead More
How connection, compatibility and communication build healthy friendships
Friendships are one of the most relationships we form throughout our lives.Read More
Has COVID-19 derailed HIV/Aids testing and treatment?
While the healthcare system focused on COVID-19 over the last two years it pulled focus from other health crises such as HIV and Aids.Read More
Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far
Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer.Read More