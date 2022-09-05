Calling all parents: Jozikids.co.za has relaunched!





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the founder of Jozikids.co.za, Merle Dieterich, about the relaunch of the online parenting directory.

The site is famed for being one of the most useful online tools for parents to search for activities pertaining to their kids around Gauteng.

The revamped site comes from 15 years of steady research from its founder, Dieterich, who began the site after she left her career as a radio journalist to focus on building a life with her children as her primary focus.

The very first thing, for me, was to find a way to get out into the city to feel safe, to know that there would be something for me and my child and that there'll be other people there - and that's what you can find on Jozikids... everything on the site is child-friendly. Merle Dieterich, founder - Jozikids

On the site, parents can find resources for just about anything that relates to children.

Looking for a themed party venue?

They've got it! Looking for extra mural activities for your kids? Look no further! Trying to kickstart your child's modelling career? The website can help you find an agent!

The site has also moved away from emails where users can now message companies directly via WhatApp through the Jozikids directory.

One of the new things about the new site is that we're actually moving away from emails. As people might have noticed, emails are so unreliable... Now, on the new Jozikids website, when you go and look for a company, you can WhatsApp them directly... It's made it so much quicker and easier. Merle Dieterich, founder - Jozikids

You can message Jozikids on WhatsApp at 083 476 2597 or 083 252 5551 or visit the revamped site here.

