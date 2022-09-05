National Kidney Awareness week: How to maintain your kidney health
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the spokesperson for the association for Dietetics in South Africa and registered Dietician Retha Harmse about how and why you should manage our kidney health.
Kidneys have a number of important health functions.
It is essential to manage your kidney health before it becomes an issue.
Our kidneys play a significant role in our overall health and well-being.
While the primary function of kidneys is filtration, particularly filtering out toxins, Harmse said that the organ has a number of other important functions.
They [kidneys] play a significant role in hormone production as well as synthesising the production of vitamin D.Retha Harmse, spokesperson for association for Dietetics in South Africa and registered Dietitian
With an organ performing such essential functions it is important to take time to be aware of your kidneys' health before developing complications.
We specifically want to encourage people to not only start looking at their kidney disease when they are at the state where it is diagnosed.Retha Harmse, spokesperson for association for Dietetics in South Africa and registered Dietitian
Certain health complications such as hypertension and diabetes can be precursors to kidney disease, so it is essential to manage your overall health to protect your kidneys.
When it comes to kidney disease, symptoms are often only felt when the kidneys have already taken significant damage.
It is, therefore, important to manage your health early.
Living a healthy lifestyle, regulating your diet and exercising regularly can all go a long way to prevent renal issues.
A diet that is high in fibre and low in sugar, salt and excess protein is beneficial.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_19918356_doctor-with-phonendoscope.html
