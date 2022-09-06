Copyright Amendment Bill will see actors bag royalties for repeats of their work
John Perlman spoke to Adrian Galley, vice chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors (Saga) on the recent change in the legislation.
• Saga welcomed the passing of the Copyright and Performers Protection Amendment Bills by the National Assembly on Monday.
• The new amendment makes provision for audio-visual performers to receive royalties.
Musicians have had royalty rights for the past 50 years.
With the new legislation, actors will also see profits for their work, said Galley.
For example, we have Generations, [which] was very popular in the Caribbean and in Argentina. The actors saw nothing of that success here locally. So that will change.Adrian Galley, vice chairperson - South African Guild of Actors
He said the misconception with royalties was that actors were paid upfront like producers.
Galley said this was incorrect as royalties were received through collecting societies.
An example of this is the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).
An institution is urgently needed for the acting industry.
At this stage, a collecting society for the sector would need to be authorised by the state, which has historically been slow to implement change within the industry.
A collecting society is ideally owned by its members so actors would effectively own the collecting society.Adrian Galley, vice chairperson - South African Guild of Actors
