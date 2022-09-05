SA has strong trend of ubuntu on charitability





John Perlman spoke to the chief executive officer of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa Gill Bates about whether South Africa is a giving nation.

South Africans are likely to donate either time, money or resources to charity if they are able .

Lockdown did slightly impact charitable donations.

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) group does regular studies and surveys to determine the charitability of different nations.

The work determines trends in how much time or money people are giving to charity and which charity groups they are most likely to donate to.

Their recent studies have shown that South Africans are very willing to contribute to charity when they are able to.

According to Bates, there was a slight decrease in charitable actions during the COVID-19 lockdown but the intention to give was still there.

We are seeing the very strong trend of ubuntu. Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa

In our country the primary goal of most charitable donations is to alleviate poverty, whether through donations of food, medicine or other necessities.

Poverty is the primary driver and the biggest recipient of the nation in terms of our research. Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa

While there may be many problems in our country it is clear that in general South Africans want to create a better country for all.

