'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge
John Maytham spoke to South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF) chief executive officer Dr Simon Strachan about the reaction on the medical community to this case.
-
In medical cases it is important to recognise the complexity of the case before declaring negligence or murder.
-
There are channels such as the Inquest Act to appropriately determine negligence and criminality.
Dr Strachan said in cases of something like this happening, the first thing to note is that there are people who are grieving, both the family of the deceased and the doctor.
There are grieving people and there is a grieving doctor… nobody goes to work in the morning to lose a patient.Dr Simon Strachan, SAPPF CEO
According to Dr Strachan, to call a case like this murder without acknowledging the complexity of what took place in the operating theatre is completely nonsensical.
In cases where there is an unexpected death from anything other than natural causes, like this case of surgery, there exists the Inquest Act which lays out the process of determining negligence or criminality while understanding exactly what went wrong.
If something horrendous goes wrong and a patient dies on the operating table there needs to be a full investigation of all the possibilities before you can call negligence and certainly before you can call it murder.Dr Simon Strachan, SAPPF CEO
Through the process of the Inquest Act, the Health Professionals Council of South Africa can determine whether there was gross negligence to a criminal degree however, opening a criminal case renders the Inquest Act null and void.
While Strachan stated that everybody has a right to open a case if necessary and that anyone guilty of negligence should face the appropriate sanctions, he also noted the risks of not following the appropriate channels.
If the natural process of investigations does not take place it could affect the availability of care as healthcare professionals will be discouraged from getting involved in high-risk specialisations, knowing that there is always the risk of losing a patient resulting in a criminal charge.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lenetssergey/lenetssergey1510/lenetssergey151000121/46210783-surgery-team-in-the-operating-room-.jpg
