



The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst at Rand Merchant Bank.

The US dollar is expected to strengthen further against the currencies of the USA’s major trading partners, such as the European Union.

The rand is expected to move roughly sideways until at least the end of 2022.

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

RELATED: UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested

The euro is trading at 20-year lows after Russia completely cut gas supplies via Nord Stream, the main pipeline to Europe.

The EU is facing the grim prospect of winter without Russian supplies.

On Tuesday morning, the euro was trading at $0.99, slightly up from $0.98 on Monday.

It has lost 20% of its value over the past three months.

The British pound is trading at a two-and-a-half-year low of £1.14.

The dollar will remain king for some time… Its real interest rates remain more attractive [than its trading partners] … You’re definitely going to see money continue to flow into the US dollar… Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst - Rand Merchant Bank

Inflation expectations are starting to soar in both Europe and the UK… It points to continued dollar strength… Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst - Rand Merchant Bank

Trying to forecast the rand is no one’s favourite job, but it is my job… We should trade around R17 against the dollar… until the end of the year… That’s quite comforting… Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst - Rand Merchant Bank

Whitfield interviewed Silberman - scroll up to listen.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line