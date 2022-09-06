The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst at Rand Merchant Bank.
-
The US dollar is expected to strengthen further against the currencies of the USA’s major trading partners, such as the European Union.
-
The rand is expected to move roughly sideways until at least the end of 2022.
RELATED: UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested
The euro is trading at 20-year lows after Russia completely cut gas supplies via Nord Stream, the main pipeline to Europe.
The EU is facing the grim prospect of winter without Russian supplies.
On Tuesday morning, the euro was trading at $0.99, slightly up from $0.98 on Monday.
It has lost 20% of its value over the past three months.
The British pound is trading at a two-and-a-half-year low of £1.14.
The dollar will remain king for some time… Its real interest rates remain more attractive [than its trading partners] … You’re definitely going to see money continue to flow into the US dollar…Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst - Rand Merchant Bank
Inflation expectations are starting to soar in both Europe and the UK… It points to continued dollar strength…Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst - Rand Merchant Bank
Trying to forecast the rand is no one’s favourite job, but it is my job… We should trade around R17 against the dollar… until the end of the year… That’s quite comforting…Kim Silberman, fixed income and currency analyst - Rand Merchant Bank
Whitfield interviewed Silberman - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183590893_fuel-gas-pipeline-with-a-knot-on-the-background-of-germany-and-russian-flags-eu-industrial-economic-.html?vti=mw1wwggb56b2s539jq-1-4
More from Business
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
'Micromanaging employees can hinder workplace productivity' - executive coach
There’s no opportunity for learning or risk if a manager dictates everything to an employee.Read More
South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas
Renergen has started producing LNG in commercial quantities and will soon start delivering it to its customers.Read More
SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%
Stat SA on Tuesday released the country’s latest GDP figures.Read More
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested
Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession.Read More
Hooray for fuel price decrease but why is the diesel price drop so small?
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Peter Morgan CEO at the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association about the latest fuel price decrease.Read More
How going back to budgeting basics can alleviate financial strain
The consistent rise in the cost of living has reached a point where more than 80% of South Africans cannot afford three meals a day.Read More
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?
A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.Read More
More from Opinion
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?
A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?
For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?Read More
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking
This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'
For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan SeeryRead More
[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?
'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.Read More
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.Read More
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people
There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over, elders either support young people or must be pushed out.Read More