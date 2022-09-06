WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true!
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
After his daughter told her parents about her pregnancy in 2021, the 95-year-old father was not sure that he'd live to see his grandchild.
However, God's will kept him going and he was babysitting the child in the yard while the young mother was enjoying her meal.
When she told her grandparents last yr she was pregnant & due in June 2022, grandpa said: "I hope I make it 'til June!— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 5, 2022
Seeing him walk baby in stroller so mom can enjoy her meal, & seeing him smile at his boy with a face full of love makes our hearts melt pic.twitter.com/JqiczaMWpP
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
