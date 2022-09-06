'Betrayed' Prasa whistleblower Ngoye blames govt for lack of protection
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the suspended head of legal, risk and compliance at the Passenger Rail South Africa (Prasa), Martha Ngoye, about whistleblower safety after she spoke out against alleged corruption at the rail agency.
Ngoye claims that government is not doing enough to offer her protection as a whistleblower after exposing an alleged corruption of a multi-billion rand tender.
She gave evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry and has since been suspended pending an internal investigation.
The whistleblower told 702's Bongani Bingwa that she feared for her life and that of her daughter.
I have been threatened, I have been told that I think I am running Prasa, I have been told that I think legal department is so powerful that it runs the company, I have been told that my time is limited at Prasa if I don’t toe the line.Martha Ngoye, Suspended head of legal - Passenger Rail South Africa
When I look at Babita Deokaran’s life and looking at my life as a single mother of a daughter, I looked at her daughter and mine, I see the pain in both girls' eyes, and I feel very betrayed by own country.Martha Ngoye, Suspended head of legal - Passenger Rail South Africa
She added that the Hawks confirmed that there was nothing sinister about the corruption allegations against her.
The government has been accused of failing to protect whistleblowers, following the brutal assassination of Babita Doekaran in August 2021.
They (Hawks) investigated me, and it was the issue about the South African fence’s R58 billion tender, I was accused, and I don’t know whether I approved, signed, or paid for the fencing issue.Martha Ngoye, Suspended head of legal - Passenger Rail South Africa
In the end, the investigator officer said to me that they have done everything, investigated my finances, and could not find anything but he told me that the investigation must continue.Martha Ngoye, Suspended head of legal - Passenger Rail South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
More from Local
Action Society: With Cele's influence nothing good can come from SAPS
Action Society spokesperson Ian Cameron spoke about the Democratic Alliance's Tuesday march to have police minister Bheki Cele removed.Read More
With fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit?
On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that fuel prices would come down.Read More
Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Tuesday until Saturday evening
In a media statement, the utility said that stage 2 of load shedding would begin at 4pm until 10 pm on Tuesday, and be further implemented from 5am to 10 pm from Wednesday until Saturday evening.Read More
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions
Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year.Read More
Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary awards nominees
The publication has partnered with Exclusive Books for the awards and winners are expected to be announced next month.Read More
Education Dept drafting guidelines to make schools more LGBTQI+ inclusive
The recent suicides of LGBTQI+ learners have brought to attention the need for gender inclusion in schools.Read More
SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%
Stat SA on Tuesday released the country’s latest GDP figures.Read More
SAPPF calls on govt to review murder charge after patient dies during surgery
A surgeon in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to return to the Richards Bay Magistrate Court on 04 October 2022 for charges of murder.Read More
Hooray for fuel price decrease but why is the diesel price drop so small?
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Peter Morgan CEO at the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association about the latest fuel price decrease.Read More