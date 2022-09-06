'Betrayed' Prasa whistleblower Ngoye blames govt for lack of protection





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the suspended head of legal, risk and compliance at the Passenger Rail South Africa (Prasa), Martha Ngoye, about whistleblower safety after she spoke out against alleged corruption at the rail agency.

Ngoye claims that government is not doing enough to offer her protection as a whistleblower after exposing an alleged corruption of a multi-billion rand tender.

She gave evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry and has since been suspended pending an internal investigation.

The whistleblower told 702's Bongani Bingwa that she feared for her life and that of her daughter.

I have been threatened, I have been told that I think I am running Prasa, I have been told that I think legal department is so powerful that it runs the company, I have been told that my time is limited at Prasa if I don’t toe the line. Martha Ngoye, Suspended head of legal - Passenger Rail South Africa

When I look at Babita Deokaran’s life and looking at my life as a single mother of a daughter, I looked at her daughter and mine, I see the pain in both girls' eyes, and I feel very betrayed by own country. Martha Ngoye, Suspended head of legal - Passenger Rail South Africa

She added that the Hawks confirmed that there was nothing sinister about the corruption allegations against her.

The government has been accused of failing to protect whistleblowers, following the brutal assassination of Babita Doekaran in August 2021.

They (Hawks) investigated me, and it was the issue about the South African fence’s R58 billion tender, I was accused, and I don’t know whether I approved, signed, or paid for the fencing issue. Martha Ngoye, Suspended head of legal - Passenger Rail South Africa

In the end, the investigator officer said to me that they have done everything, investigated my finances, and could not find anything but he told me that the investigation must continue. Martha Ngoye, Suspended head of legal - Passenger Rail South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.