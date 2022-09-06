'Micromanaging employees can hinder workplace productivity' - executive coach
Clement Manyathela spoke to executive coach, Neil Bierbaum, about the impact of micromanagement on employees and their duties.
The executive coach added that workers need a sense of autonomy to thrive.
People who are micromanaged experience similar stress levels to soldiers in the trenches during World War I, he added.
Signs of micromanaging are unhappy and unmotivated staff and a lack of trust between employer and employee.
One caller described micromanagement as a hinderance to performing their duties.
She added that it could drive employees to depression.
I know what is expected of me and most of the time I even exceed those expectations… but the micromanagement will push you. It will push one to depression.Busi - Caller
If managers are stressed about loosening the reins on their staff there are alternative strategies they can use to hold workers accountable.
Similar to a round-up between a coach and their team after a game, managers can review their staff’s performance after completing a big task.
Findings of this exercise will inform managers on how to develop plans for future tasks, while including their team's input.
Effective leadership is about setting the goal, having a very clear goal and making sure people are very committed to that goal and then achieving it.Neil Bierbaum, Executive coach
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andreypopov/andreypopov1801/andreypopov180101378/94074179-dissatisfied-african-young-boss-giving-document-to-employee-at-workplace.jpg
