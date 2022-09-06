The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
NATIONAL Cabinet considers relief package to ease cost of living crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:50
Former Jacob Zuma wants to jail a journalist for citing court papers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 19:08
ZOOM - Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Sampson - Director at Brand Finance Africa
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - You and your tax free saving account for your retirement portfolio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
With fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit? On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that fuel prices would come down. 6 September 2022 2:57 PM
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary awards nominees The publication has partnered with Exclusive Books for the awards and winners are expected to be announced next month. 6 September 2022 1:06 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes Delivered to you every afternoon. 5 September 2022 3:03 PM
ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, t... 5 September 2022 7:31 AM
View all Politics
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
'Micromanaging employees can hinder workplace productivity' - executive coach There’s no opportunity for learning or risk if a manager dictates everything to an employee. 6 September 2022 12:51 PM
South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas Renergen has started producing LNG in commercial quantities and will soon start delivering it to its customers. 6 September 2022 12:47 PM
View all Business
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her re... 6 September 2022 3:40 PM
Health and Wellness: What causes bedwetting in children? Bedwetting is common in children seven years old and younger, but if it continues after this stage, it might be something you need... 6 September 2022 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Alla... 5 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Africa
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on. 6 September 2022 9:45 AM
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal

6 September 2022 2:45 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
SAPS
Bheki Cele
Police Minister

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Kicking off The Midday Report on Tuesday the Democratic Alliance and Action Society have called for the removal of Police Minister Bheki Cele from office.

Democratic Alliance and Action Society supporters are marching to the police ministry offices in protest over the performance of Cele. Ever the controversial figure, Cele has come under even more fire in recent weeks with a number of high-profile crimes drawing attention to inadequacies in SAPS generally, and police leadership in particular.

Presenter Mandy Wiener also spoke with Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba to hear SAPS's response.

We take our cues in the police ministry from what the President mentioned in his Q&A just last Thursday - where he basically was talking about how he has got absolute confidence in the minister's approach, but also the minister's ability to lead the organisation.

Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Former President Jacob Zuma initiates private prosecution against State advocate Billy Downer and Journalist Karyn Maughan.
  • Minority parties call for the removal of Mayor Mpho Phalatse in JHB.
  • Stats SA releases second quarter GDP figures.
  • The ANC in Limpopo endorsed president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term in office.
  • Life Esidimeni inquiry delayed once again.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal




6 September 2022 2:45 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
SAPS
Bheki Cele
Police Minister

More from Politics

FILE: Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition leader Raila Odinga addresses supporters after having himself sworn in as the 'people's president' on 30 January 2018 in Nairobi. Picture: AFP

The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes

5 September 2022 3:03 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC in Gauteng is holding a media briefing in Parktown at Ruth First House following a Special PEC meeting on Friday. Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, David Makhura and Secretary TK Nciza are a part of the address. Picture: Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News

ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst

5 September 2022 7:31 AM

A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, to avoid two centres of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown

2 September 2022 3:55 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Joburg Council Speaker Vasco da Gama. Picture: @CoJSpeakSpokes/Twitter

IFP pursuing disciplinary action against councillor who voted to oust Da Gama

2 September 2022 2:06 PM

Coalition partners of the Democratic Alliance are looking at pursuing disciplinary action against those who voted against the now former Joburg speaker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mosiuoa Lekota, leader of Cope, speaks during talks "Nation in Conversation" at the Nampo Harvest Day Expo in Bothaville on 15 May 2018. Picture: WIKUS DE WET/AFP

Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'

1 September 2022 2:12 PM

The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on 30 August 2022. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa's Phala Phala response likened to Zuma evading accountability

1 September 2022 6:17 AM

Details about the Phala Phala burglary remain sketchy. Members of various opposition parties were left outraged on Tuesday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa once again cited legal processes for the reason that he's not providing them with specific details as to what transpired in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking

1 September 2022 6:10 AM

This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota briefs the media on the party's draft Private Members Bill on 26 November 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos

31 August 2022 3:38 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: Twitter/@MTLekota

'Cope must get its house in order' - Steenhuisen

31 August 2022 2:22 PM

Chaos erupted during Cope's media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Presidency insists Ramaphosa is not dodging Phala Phala accountability

31 August 2022 1:12 PM

A day after some tense scenes in Parliament, the presidency has jumped to the defence of the country's number one citizen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Tuesday until Saturday evening

Local

How going back to budgeting basics can alleviate financial strain

Business

'Betrayed' Prasa whistleblower Ngoye blames govt for lack of protection

Local

EWN Highlights

Putco to dismiss 1,000 employees for participating in wildcat strike

6 September 2022 5:43 PM

UIF conceals companies that stole millions in Ters funds

6 September 2022 5:05 PM

Power outages risk further decimation of SA’s GDP in third quarter: Economist

6 September 2022 4:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA