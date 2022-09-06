Education Dept drafting guidelines to make schools more LGBTQI+ inclusive





Clement Manyathela spoke to director of Social Cohesion and Equity in Education at the Department of Basic Education Likho Bottoman and Kay Sexwhale, who is the parent of an LGBTQI+ child, about the need for new guidelines to make school a safe space for these children.

Children are often bullied in school for their sexual or gender identity .

The Department of Education has drafted guidelines to improve inclusivity in schools.

Homophobic and transphobic bullying is all too prevalent in schools, and this can have devastating consequences for the children who feel they are not accepted.

Sexwhale said her child is transitioning and had to leave their school as a result of the bullying they faced.

She found her child is much happier at this new school, which has made provisions for LGBTQI+ children with measures such as gender-neutral toilets and no set uniforms which allows the child to express themselves the way they feel most comfortable.

According to Bottoman, the Department of Education is working on a set of guidelines for schools to accommodate LGBTQI+ students and ensure they are safe, comfortable and respected at school.

Some of these issues include introducing gender-neutral bathrooms and uniforms for non-binary or gender nonconforming children.

Bottoman said that the parents of LGBTQI+ children have been very involved in the process of drafting these guidelines which has helped them make sure they are addressing the real issues.

From where we are sitting as the department, we are very confident about the product that we have placed on the table, which has been endorsed by the Council of Education ministers. Likho Bottoman, director of Social Cohesion and Equity in Education at the Department of Basic Education

Bottoman also warned against using a blanket approach to all LGBTQI+ students as there will be a diverse range of needs that could be specific to each child.

No two children who are sexually and gender diverse are the same or have the same needs. Likho Bottoman, director of Social Cohesion and Equity in Education at the Department of Basic Education

He said schools must implement a negotiated process with the children to ensure they can find the best way to create safe and inclusive environments for every child.

