



JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s gross domestic product decreased by 0.7% percent in the second quarter of 2022.

Statistics South Africa on Tuesday released the latest GDP figures, highlighting that the country’s economy in the second quarter of 2022 was smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

BREAKING NEWS: SA’s GDP decreased by 0,7% in the second quarter of 2022. StatSA has today released the country’s latest GDP figures. The agriculture and manufacturing sectors recorded 7.7% and 5.9% decreases respectively. ND — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2022

[Thread] The South African #economy contracted by 0,7% in Q2: 2022. The size of the economy in Q2:2022 was smaller than it was before the pandemic.#StatsSA #GDP pic.twitter.com/jfa0pbrsgG — Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 6, 2022

At least seven sectors shrunk in the second quarter of this year, with significant negative contributors to growth recorded in manufacturing, agriculture, trade and mining.

After two consecutive quarters of positive growth, the country has seen a plunge in its economic performance.

Stats SA says load shedding and devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal contributed to the decline.

Litshani Legudu is Stats SA's acting chief director for national accounts: "Manufacturing output decreased by -5,9%, mainly as a result of floods in KwaZulu-Natal."

Legudu said that the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease also contributed to the negative growth, especially in the agricultural sector, which saw an overall 7.7% decline.

While household expenditure saw an increase of 0.6%, people spent less money on items such as alcohol, tobacco and clothing.

This article first appeared on EWN : SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%