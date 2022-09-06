SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s gross domestic product decreased by 0.7% percent in the second quarter of 2022.
Statistics South Africa on Tuesday released the latest GDP figures, highlighting that the country’s economy in the second quarter of 2022 was smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
BREAKING NEWS: SA’s GDP decreased by 0,7% in the second quarter of 2022. StatSA has today released the country’s latest GDP figures. The agriculture and manufacturing sectors recorded 7.7% and 5.9% decreases respectively. ND— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2022
[Thread] The South African #economy contracted by 0,7% in Q2: 2022. The size of the economy in Q2:2022 was smaller than it was before the pandemic.#StatsSA #GDP pic.twitter.com/jfa0pbrsgG— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 6, 2022
At least seven sectors shrunk in the second quarter of this year, with significant negative contributors to growth recorded in manufacturing, agriculture, trade and mining.
After two consecutive quarters of positive growth, the country has seen a plunge in its economic performance.
Stats SA says load shedding and devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal contributed to the decline.
Litshani Legudu is Stats SA's acting chief director for national accounts: "Manufacturing output decreased by -5,9%, mainly as a result of floods in KwaZulu-Natal."
Legudu said that the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease also contributed to the negative growth, especially in the agricultural sector, which saw an overall 7.7% decline.
While household expenditure saw an increase of 0.6%, people spent less money on items such as alcohol, tobacco and clothing.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%
Source : @FordSouthAfrica/Twitter
More from Business
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
'Micromanaging employees can hinder workplace productivity' - executive coach
There’s no opportunity for learning or risk if a manager dictates everything to an employee.Read More
South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas
Renergen has started producing LNG in commercial quantities and will soon start delivering it to its customers.Read More
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested
Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession.Read More
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line
Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on.Read More
Hooray for fuel price decrease but why is the diesel price drop so small?
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Peter Morgan CEO at the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association about the latest fuel price decrease.Read More
How going back to budgeting basics can alleviate financial strain
The consistent rise in the cost of living has reached a point where more than 80% of South Africans cannot afford three meals a day.Read More
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job
Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday.Read More
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?
A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.Read More
More from Local
Action Society: With Cele's influence nothing good can come from SAPS
Action Society spokesperson Ian Cameron spoke about the Democratic Alliance's Tuesday march to have police minister Bheki Cele removed.Read More
With fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit?
On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that fuel prices would come down.Read More
Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Tuesday until Saturday evening
In a media statement, the utility said that stage 2 of load shedding would begin at 4pm until 10 pm on Tuesday, and be further implemented from 5am to 10 pm from Wednesday until Saturday evening.Read More
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions
Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year.Read More
Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary awards nominees
The publication has partnered with Exclusive Books for the awards and winners are expected to be announced next month.Read More
Education Dept drafting guidelines to make schools more LGBTQI+ inclusive
The recent suicides of LGBTQI+ learners have brought to attention the need for gender inclusion in schools.Read More
'Betrayed' Prasa whistleblower Ngoye blames govt for lack of protection
Martha Ngoye was among officials at Prasa who spoke out against the multi-billion rand Swifambo and Siyangena contracts, which were set aside.Read More
SAPPF calls on govt to review murder charge after patient dies during surgery
A surgeon in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to return to the Richards Bay Magistrate Court on 04 October 2022 for charges of murder.Read More
Hooray for fuel price decrease but why is the diesel price drop so small?
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Peter Morgan CEO at the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association about the latest fuel price decrease.Read More