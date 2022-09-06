Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary awards nominees
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the deputy features editor at Sunday Times, Sue De Groot, about the Sunday Times Literary Awards 2022.
South Africa's best fiction and non-fiction writers will be celebrated and recognised at this year's 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, De Groot said that they were expecting to review and choose the best well-written books at the awards.
There is a list of magnificent books and some good reading on the shelves for reading addicts.Sue De Groot, features editor - Sunday Times
Books competing for the non-fiction categories include:
•Scattering Africa - a book telling the story of the late musician and director, Johnny Glegg.
• Bloody Sunday - this gripping book tells a story by Mignonne Breier and talks about a massacre that happened at the ANC Youth League event where 200 people were killed at Duncan village in East London.
•The Poisoner - the book by Imraan Coovadia talks about the accusation of poisoning by soldiers and spies in Zimbabwe and South Africa.
• Land Matters - advocate Thembeka Ngqcukaitobi writes about the land and ownership in South Africa.
• History of South Africa - the book talks about South Africa's journey from the Anglo-Boer war to the year 2021.
The winners will each receive a R100,000 cash prize.
De Groot added that another five books have been selected for the fiction books category.
• The Promise - written by Damon Galgut speaks about the living conditions of a white Afrikaner family living on a farm just outside Pretoria.
• Children of sugarcane - the book by Joanne Joseph talks about a lady in an arranged marriage and living in India, and hoping for a better life in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.
• An Island - author Karen Jennings writes a story of a man living as a lighthouse keeper on an island off the coast of Africa.
• Junx - a book written by Tshidiso Moletsane talks about a guy and his friend before going to a party in Dobsonville.
• All Gomorrahs are the same - Thenjiwe Mswane writes about Makhosi - who is angry with the world and cannot express her rage with her family.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Action Society: With Cele's influence nothing good can come from SAPS
Action Society spokesperson Ian Cameron spoke about the Democratic Alliance's Tuesday march to have police minister Bheki Cele removed.Read More
With fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit?
On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that fuel prices would come down.Read More
Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Tuesday until Saturday evening
In a media statement, the utility said that stage 2 of load shedding would begin at 4pm until 10 pm on Tuesday, and be further implemented from 5am to 10 pm from Wednesday until Saturday evening.Read More
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions
Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year.Read More
Education Dept drafting guidelines to make schools more LGBTQI+ inclusive
The recent suicides of LGBTQI+ learners have brought to attention the need for gender inclusion in schools.Read More
SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%
Stat SA on Tuesday released the country’s latest GDP figures.Read More
'Betrayed' Prasa whistleblower Ngoye blames govt for lack of protection
Martha Ngoye was among officials at Prasa who spoke out against the multi-billion rand Swifambo and Siyangena contracts, which were set aside.Read More
SAPPF calls on govt to review murder charge after patient dies during surgery
A surgeon in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to return to the Richards Bay Magistrate Court on 04 October 2022 for charges of murder.Read More
Hooray for fuel price decrease but why is the diesel price drop so small?
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Peter Morgan CEO at the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association about the latest fuel price decrease.Read More