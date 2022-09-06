Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary awards nominees





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the deputy features editor at Sunday Times, Sue De Groot, about the Sunday Times Literary Awards 2022.

South Africa's best fiction and non-fiction writers will be celebrated and recognised at this year's 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, De Groot said that they were expecting to review and choose the best well-written books at the awards.

There is a list of magnificent books and some good reading on the shelves for reading addicts. Sue De Groot, features editor - Sunday Times

Books competing for the non-fiction categories include:

•Scattering Africa - a book telling the story of the late musician and director, Johnny Glegg.

• Bloody Sunday - this gripping book tells a story by Mignonne Breier and talks about a massacre that happened at the ANC Youth League event where 200 people were killed at Duncan village in East London.

•The Poisoner - the book by Imraan Coovadia talks about the accusation of poisoning by soldiers and spies in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

• Land Matters - advocate Thembeka Ngqcukaitobi writes about the land and ownership in South Africa.

• History of South Africa - the book talks about South Africa's journey from the Anglo-Boer war to the year 2021.

The winners will each receive a R100,000 cash prize.

De Groot added that another five books have been selected for the fiction books category.

• The Promise - written by Damon Galgut speaks about the living conditions of a white Afrikaner family living on a farm just outside Pretoria.

• Children of sugarcane - the book by Joanne Joseph talks about a lady in an arranged marriage and living in India, and hoping for a better life in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

• An Island - author Karen Jennings writes a story of a man living as a lighthouse keeper on an island off the coast of Africa.

• Junx - a book written by Tshidiso Moletsane talks about a guy and his friend before going to a party in Dobsonville.

• All Gomorrahs are the same - Thenjiwe Mswane writes about Makhosi - who is angry with the world and cannot express her rage with her family.

