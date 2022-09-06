South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Renergen CEO Stefano Marani.
Liquid natural gas in commercial quantities is flowing from Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project.
South Africa has now become an LNG producer potentially approaching the scale of Mozambique.
The project will soon start commercially producing enough helium to satisfy local demand and for export.
Renergen's Virginia Gas Project in the Free State is now in operation and the company will soon start making deliveries.
It is South Africa’s first commercial liquified natural gas (LNG) plant.
Virginia is “world-class”, says Renergen CEO Stefano Marani.
He says Renergen will soon be a significant supplier of LNG in South Africa.
The state-owned Central Energy Fund invested R1 billion in the Virginia Gas Project, taking a 10% stake.
We’ve got gas coming from the wells… We turn it into liquid… and we’ve now started putting it into tanks so we can transport it to our customers… I like to refer to this as a 10-year overnight success…Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
The plant is operational… We’re now commercially viable… Our very first customer… is going to be Ceramic Industries… What we produced on Friday means South Africa pipped Mozambique to the post in terms of commercial LNG…Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
South Africa will never have helium constraints again… For the last two years, there have been massive helium shortages [globally] … Why not put a SpaceX launch pad [requiring massive amounts of helium] here? Just putting it out there.Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
Whitfield interviewed Marani - scroll up to listen.
