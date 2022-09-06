Health and Wellness: What causes bedwetting in children?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
NATIONAL Cabinet considers relief package to ease cost of living crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:50
Former Jacob Zuma wants to jail a journalist for citing court papers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 19:08
ZOOM - Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Sampson - Director at Brand Finance Africa
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - You and your tax free saving account for your retirement portfolio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
With fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit? On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that fuel prices would come down. 6 September 2022 2:57 PM
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary awards nominees The publication has partnered with Exclusive Books for the awards and winners are expected to be announced next month. 6 September 2022 1:06 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes Delivered to you every afternoon. 5 September 2022 3:03 PM
ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, t... 5 September 2022 7:31 AM
View all Politics
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
'Micromanaging employees can hinder workplace productivity' - executive coach There’s no opportunity for learning or risk if a manager dictates everything to an employee. 6 September 2022 12:51 PM
South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas Renergen has started producing LNG in commercial quantities and will soon start delivering it to its customers. 6 September 2022 12:47 PM
View all Business
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her re... 6 September 2022 3:40 PM
Health and Wellness: What causes bedwetting in children? Bedwetting is common in children seven years old and younger, but if it continues after this stage, it might be something you need... 6 September 2022 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Alla... 5 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Africa
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on. 6 September 2022 9:45 AM
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
View all Opinion
Health and Wellness: What causes bedwetting in children?

6 September 2022 2:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Health and wellness
bed wetting
enuresis

Bedwetting is common in children seven years old and younger, but if it continues after this stage, it might be something you need to investigate.

Clement Manyathela spoke to the director of Kloofroad Medical Centre Dr Mohammed Asmal about the causes and solutions to abnormal bedwetting.

  • Bedwetting after the age of seven is considered unusual.

  • A child should see a doctor to determine the cause and solution for this situation.

Bed wetting is common for children seven and younger. Picture: Victoria_rt from Pixabay
Bed wetting is common for children seven and younger. Picture: Victoria_rt from Pixabay

According to Dr Asmal parents can often get stressed and assume the worst if their child starts wetting the bed and the stress can affect the child and make the situation worse.

In order to treat bedwetting or nocturnal enuresis, medical practitioners determine whether the child has primary or secondary enuresis, said Asmal.

Primary enuresis is when a child regularly wet the bed and never had a dry period of longer than 6 months, and this is usually a developmental issue, and they will essentially train the child not to wet the bed.

Secondary enuresis is when the child has not been bedwetting for more than six months and suddenly starts again - which is usually related to emotional trauma.

When a child does start wetting the bed, Dr Asmal said the first thing a parent should do is to start recording the child’s fluid intake during the day and measuring how often and when the child urinates.

If a child is bedwetting, a fluid diary is probably the most important thing to take along with you when you go to the doctor.

Dr Mohammed Asmal, director of Kloofroad Medical Centre

In some cases, bedwetting does continue later into life without there being any real cause, but Dr Asmal said it was so essential that the child was not shamed or punished for it as it could make the situation worse.

Even at the age of 14 to 16, one percent of kids still wet the bed occasionally and they do not have a major cause that is found.

Dr Mohammed Asmal, director of Kloofroad Medical Centre

Bedwetting can be extremely difficult and embarrassing for a child or any person but with medical care, the cause and solution can be found. Listen to the audio above for more.




6 September 2022 2:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Health and wellness
bed wetting
enuresis

