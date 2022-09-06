Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Tuesday until Saturday evening





The power utility attributed the power cuts to "a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generation units to service".

Eskom has announced stage 2 of power cuts from Tuesday until the weekend.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha added that there were multiple breakdowns of a generation unit at the Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi, and Tutuka power stations.

One of the oldest power stations in Mpumalanga, Hendrina had delays in returning a generation unit to service, said Eskom.