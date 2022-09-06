[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling





Branding expert Jeremy Sampson talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks a branding expert to share their advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, KFC's campaign featuring a fake food inspector is the "hero" pick for Jeremy Sampson, MD of Brand Finance Africa.

Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign

The chicken franchise says it launched an investigation after reports of this "fake inspector" trying to score free food from its outlets across the country.

"KFC has appointed Private Investigator Beckett Mathunzi to establish the authenticity of the alleged reports and, if real, track down the identity of the fake KFC food inspector."

Sampson describes the ad as great storytelling, with a light touch.

They're taking off one of the detective shows, but it's authentic to South Africa. You have South African actors, South African accents... and interwoven into the dialogue are well-known South African places, even De Aar Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa

KFC are making sure people realise that there is such a thing as an authentic KFC but the only place to get it, is at KFC. Jeremy Sampson, MD - Brand Finance Africa

