Latest Local
Bus commuters left in the lurch as Putco drivers continue strike The ripple effect of the strike is being felt by commuters after 1,000 workers at Putco embarked on an illegal strike last week, d... 7 September 2022 7:14 AM
What to consider when choosing virtual learning for your children Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, online learning has risen through the ranks as society re-imagines education outside of a traditiona... 7 September 2022 7:02 AM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Local
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy The annual Tax Indaba was held on Monday, where many issues relating to tax were discussed. 7 September 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
View all Business
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her re... 6 September 2022 3:40 PM
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Alla... 5 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on. 6 September 2022 9:45 AM
View all Opinion
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'

Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.

- Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the cost of living crisis

- Economist Lumkile Mondi believes this just a political ploy that will not help fix the failing economy

Elderly people and people living with disability queue to collect their social grants outside Net1 Financial Services at the Soshanguve Plaza in Pretoria on the first Friday in June. Many also take out loans at the same office.
Elderly people and people living with disability queue to collect their social grants outside Net1 Financial Services at the Soshanguve Plaza in Pretoria on the first Friday in June. Many also take out loans at the same office.

Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of increasing prices.

Cabinet members are meeting in Tshwane to discuss ways of moving the economy forward.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele told BusinessLive that they would debate implementing a relief package to shield consumers from the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, GDP figures released on Tuesday show the economy is shrinking - GDP declined by 0.7% percent in the second quarter of 2022.

RELATED: Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.

It's already estimated that one in three South Africans live off a social grant; encouraging more dependency on the state should not be an option Mondi says.

Many South Africans are now dependent on state support in terms of income. However, we all know that many South Africans are being impoverished by the destruction of infrastructure under the ANC government. Whether it's transport infrastructure, energy infrastructure and given the spatial apartheid that was inherited by the ANC, that lack of mobility for many... leads to dependence on the state.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

The discussions taking place in the Cabinet lekgotla relating to some form of support are nothing but an attempt at a political cycle given the challenges that the ANC is facing of an abysmally failing economy, failing infrastructure, of discontent... as unemployment bites.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Leadership is failing, and it's failing abysmally... The discussions... are aiming at appeasing those who are desperate...

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Politicians are addicted to handouts comments Whitfield, "because they believe that buys them support and another five years in office".

Absolutely... We are encouraged by the recent reforms that the President has announced relating to our energy crisis and we should encourage them to go further... We know that in the telecoms space those reforms were thwarted by one of the players going to court... We also know that Transnet has let us down big time in a period when we could be exporting so much...

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

The way to get out of this is not what they are discussing around another package to try and help households... This is a time for big reforms... Let's bring the players that are willing and able to invest in infrastructure and to drive investment and therefore growth... We need faster reforms, that are focused on growth driven by investment, and the state must play a much bigger role in enabling it.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
