Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame
Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, Senior Economist at FNB, about the state of the economy.
- South Africa's GDP shrank by 0.7% percent in the second quarter of 2022
- The economy is now smaller than it was before COVID struck
South Africa's economy shrank by 0.7% percent in the second quarter of 2022, following two consecutive quarters of positive growth.
It is now smaller than it was before the COVID pandemic struck.
Releasing the latest GDP figures, Statistics SA said load shedding and the Kwa-Zulu Natal floods contributed to the decline.
It reported that the flooding had a negative impact on a number of industries, most notably manufacturing.
In Quarter 1 of 2022 the economy grew by 1.9%.
While there are individual companies that are flourishing, is the economy actually on its knees?
Shoprite Group gains billions in market share (2.9 bn for Checkers alone)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB.
While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate Sithole says, there are two positive takeaways.
The decline in the second quarter was slightly less than we had expected... Also, we are likely to avoid a technical recession... but the recovery obviously will be subdued... as some of the factors continue to affect economic activity in the second half of the year.Thanda Sithole, Senior Economist - FNB
While prolonged load shedding during the second quarter affected both the primary and secondary sectors of the economy, the announcement of energy reforms is cause for optimism Sithole says.
We hope that government, working with the private sector, are going to go ahead in implementing that plan so that in future we avoid this negative impact of load shedding...Thanda Sithole, Senior Economist - FNB
...but overall these numbers don't change our growth forecast for this year and the medium term. We're expecting growth to average around 1.8% this year and stay around that level throughout the two-year forecast horizon.Thanda Sithole, Senior Economist - FNB
Scroll up for the audio of the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39662799_close-up-detail-of-skyscrapers-the-business-district-of-johannesburg-aerial-view-of-modern-buildings.html
