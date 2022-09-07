What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy
John Perlman spoke to the CEO at the South African Institute for Tax Professionals, Keith Engel, about South Africa's shrinking tax base.
One of the issues raised at this year's annual Tax Indaba was South Africa's shrinking tax base.
This is despite the country's growing population - which increased from 45 million in 2000 to almost 60 million in 2022.
In essence, what this means is that a slightly smaller number of people who are paying income tax are carrying the larger population, said Engel.
According to the South African Revenue Service (Sars), their revenue collection is on the rise despite a slightly shrinking tax base.
This means that though Sars is finding ways to get more from what they already have, it is not necessarily an indicator of economic growth.
All [the National Treasury] and Sars can do is manage what they have and, unfortunately, government is making it harder. So, what's really happening is that Sars is trying to reach into untapped territory of getting the untaxed base to make a matter of fairness... they're picking them up but, really, the easiest way to get more money is through economic growth and, unfortunately, we don't have enough indabas and other things with government engaging across the board to have growth-defining strategies.Keith Engel, CEO - South African Institute for Tax Professionals
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/income-tax-calculator-accounting-4097292/
More from Business
Bus commuters left in the lurch as Putco drivers continue strike
The ripple effect of the strike is being felt by commuters after 1,000 workers at Putco embarked on an illegal strike last week, demanding a 6% wage increase.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor
Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.Read More
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling
KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.Read More
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'
Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.Read More
Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame
While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate, there are some positive takeaways says economist Thanda Sithole.Read More
Shoprite Group gains billions in market share (R2.9 bn from Checkers alone)
The Shoprite Group has posted record results and a record dividend for its financial year ended 3 July 2022.Read More
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
'Micromanaging employees can hinder workplace productivity' - executive coach
There’s no opportunity for learning or risk if a manager dictates everything to an employee.Read More
South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas
Renergen has started producing LNG in commercial quantities and will soon start delivering it to its customers.Read More
SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%
Stat SA on Tuesday released the country’s latest GDP figures.Read More