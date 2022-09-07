What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy





John Perlman spoke to the CEO at the South African Institute for Tax Professionals, Keith Engel, about South Africa's shrinking tax base.

One of the issues raised at this year's annual Tax Indaba was South Africa's shrinking tax base.

This is despite the country's growing population - which increased from 45 million in 2000 to almost 60 million in 2022.

In essence, what this means is that a slightly smaller number of people who are paying income tax are carrying the larger population, said Engel.

According to the South African Revenue Service (Sars), their revenue collection is on the rise despite a slightly shrinking tax base.

This means that though Sars is finding ways to get more from what they already have, it is not necessarily an indicator of economic growth.

All [the National Treasury] and Sars can do is manage what they have and, unfortunately, government is making it harder. So, what's really happening is that Sars is trying to reach into untapped territory of getting the untaxed base to make a matter of fairness... they're picking them up but, really, the easiest way to get more money is through economic growth and, unfortunately, we don't have enough indabas and other things with government engaging across the board to have growth-defining strategies. Keith Engel, CEO - South African Institute for Tax Professionals

