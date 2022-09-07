



John Maytham spoke to Lousie Schoonwinkel - Optimi Home’s managing director – an online learning platform.

FILE: A young girl looking at a laptop. Picture: Pixabay

Whether it is health concerns, changing schedules or a need to redirect your child’s education, there are many reasons why parents and guardians consider virtual learning.

Some of the reasons that prompt virtual learning include families that travel frequently or fast learners who have the ability to work in isolation.

Another advantage is that unlike homeschooling, a learner does not need constant parental supervision, said Schoonwinkel.

This is because online teachers are made available to guide learners through their work.

You don’t need a parent to supervise because that’s where our teachers come in. Lousie Schoonwinkel, managing director - Optimi Home

Some people believe these pupils miss out on social interactions or don’t participate in extramural activities.

Schoonwinkel said that this was not true.

There are initiatives for children to socialise through online learning.

That’s a complete miss. Our learners, in fact, do take part in extramurals, they just do it in a club format. So they’ll go to the soccer club or do ballet. Lousie Schoonwinkel, managing director - Optimi Home

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What to consider when choosing virtual learning for your children