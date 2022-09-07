Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub





Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

- Zanzibar wants to position itself as the new tech hub of Africa

- A new initiative offers work visas and tax incentives to tech companies relocating to the island group off the coast of Tanzania

Think of Zanzibar, and you usually picture a tropical island paradise with sandy beaches and turquoise waters.

Tourism is a huge income earner for the semi-autonomous archipelago off the coast of Tanzania.

Now there is a drive to promote Zanzibar also as a destination for tech companies and their staff.

Aerial image of Stone Town, Zanzibar @ margo1778/123rf.com

The Zanzibar Ministry of Investment and Economic Development launched the initiative this week through public-private partnership "Silicon Zanzibar".

Government wants to position the main island as a tech hub by offering work visas and tax incentives for relocating tech workers, writes Jaco Maritz in an article for "How we made it in Africa".

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Maritz, editor-in-chief of the online business platform.

He says the CEO and tech team of one of the continent's biggest tech startups, Wasoko, has already relocated to Zanzibar as part of the initiative.

Having the company on board is a big deal Maritz says.

The company raised raised over $100 million in additional funding earlier this year.

They've got a platform that connects millions of informal traders in Africa to the manufacturers of consumer goods... for instance if you're a small, informal shopkeeper in Nairobi and you want more stock of Unilever soap you would go to the Wasoko app, order, and it would be delivered to your store. Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

How Zanzibar is looking to attract these tech companies is by offering them work visas for relocating their tech workers as well as exemptions from corporate tax for ten years. Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

It'll be interesting to see just how many tech companies they're able to attract. They are obviously looking at diversifying their economy, it's obviously a nice location, they are offering these incentives.... Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

