Action Society: With Cele's influence nothing good can come from SAPS
John Perlman spoke to spokesperson for Action Society Ian Cameron about why they believe the minister should no longer hold his post.
According to Cameron, Cele is unable to improve the many problems within the South African Police Service (Saps).
With his current influence, I do not think anything positive can come from the South African Police Service.Ian Cameron, spokesperson for Action Society
Cameron said it appears there was no long-term strategic plan for the Saps and there needs to be a minister who can contribute to building a sustainable police service.
He said in his experience, even the police officer on the ground were frustrated with their working conditions and the minister should be a person who can address and work to fix the problems within the service.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
