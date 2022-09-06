SA faces shortage of some medication, including morphine powder
John Perlman spoke to the chief executive officer at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) Jackie Maiman about the shortage of medications, particularly morphine powder.
-
South Africa relies on imports for a large percentage of medication.
-
The shortage of medication is largely a result of disruptions related to COVID-19.
According to Maiman the shortage of medication is to be expected and, in general, there is no need to panic, but they are concerned about the shortage of morphine powder.
In South Africa, we do not manufacture much of our own medication and rely heavily on imports.
Morphine powder is one of the medications that is very difficult to supply alternatives for if we are not receiving the supply we need.
One solution that could help with this situation is if South Africa became a manufacturer of medications, and we could then reduce our reliance on other countries and even become a supplier.
South Africa could become the manufacturing site for the whole of Africa because the whole of Africa depends on the rest of the world and, as we saw with the COVID vaccines, we were left at the back of the queue.Jackie Maiman, CEO at ICPA
She said there have been discussions at the government level to develop a state-owned manufacturer for medications.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/covid_drugs.html?sti=nqk8lawsv9sd6j33gz|&mediapopup=143122635
