Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bus commuters left in the lurch as Putco drivers continue strike The ripple effect of the strike is being felt by commuters after 1,000 workers at Putco embarked on an illegal strike last week, d... 7 September 2022 7:14 AM
What to consider when choosing virtual learning for your children Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, online learning has risen through the ranks as society re-imagines education outside of a traditiona... 7 September 2022 7:02 AM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Local
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy The annual Tax Indaba was held on Monday, where many issues relating to tax were discussed. 7 September 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
View all Business
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her re... 6 September 2022 3:40 PM
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Alla... 5 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on. 6 September 2022 9:45 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adriaan Basson
news24
Karyn Maughan
Billy Downer
Corruption trial

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief of News24 about Jacob Zuma's court action.

- Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan

- The details News24 published of Zuma's medical condition were attached to court papers lodged at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, says editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Jacob Zuma has launched a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

The court action concerns details published of Zuma's medical condition.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson points out that this information was attached to court papers lodged at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg last year.

According to Zuma's legal team, Downer leaked the information to Maughan and publication violated sections of the National Prosecuting Act.

The former president had opened a criminal case in this regard in 2021, but in April this year the NPA announced its decision not to prosecute.

Basson says he is upset not because he thinks News24 did anything wrong, rather that a former president can use these kinds of "intimidatory tactics" against a journalist, threatening them with criminal prosecution and imprisonment.

What is so ironic is that the letter from Zuma's doctor was actually also attached to Zuma's own papers that were filed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. This happened during that period when Zuma was in prison but was apparently too ill to stay in Estcourt prison and had to be moved for emergency treatment in a Pretoria hospital.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

We published details from that letter on the morning after the court had opened and the papers were served on all the parties, so according to us and our legal team we've done nothing wrong.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

Basson says Zuma's action smacks of desperation.

It smacks of someone who's again trying through legal shenanigans to get his trial postponed, to probably not face his own corruption charges... think there's something deeply disturbing in a very powerful politician threatening a woman journalist with imprisonment and forcing her to face a criminal trial.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

A statement released by the Jacob Zuma Foundation says Downer and Maughan's conduct "constitutes a serious criminal offence which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment".

To my knowledge a journalist has never been prosecuted for something they did in the call of duty. We think it is a clear abuse of power; I also heard the NPA today saying that it's an abuse of court processes.

Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

Another question of course, is how the financially strapped Zuma would fund the costly exercise if it does in fact get to court.

Scroll up to listen to Basson's analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor




6 September 2022 9:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adriaan Basson
news24
Karyn Maughan
Billy Downer
Corruption trial

More from Business

FILE: Putco buses. Picture: Facebook.

Bus commuters left in the lurch as Putco drivers continue strike

7 September 2022 7:14 AM

The ripple effect of the strike is being felt by commuters after 1,000 workers at Putco embarked on an illegal strike last week, demanding a 6% wage increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy

7 September 2022 6:52 AM

The annual Tax Indaba was held on Monday, where many issues relating to tax were discussed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign

[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling

6 September 2022 8:49 PM

KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elderly people and people living with disability queue to collect their social grants outside Net1 Financial Services at the Soshanguve Plaza in Pretoria on the first Friday in June. Many also take out loans at the same office.

'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'

6 September 2022 8:32 PM

Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© viewapart/123rf.com

Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame

6 September 2022 7:23 PM

While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate, there are some positive takeaways says economist Thanda Sithole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Customers shopping at Shoprite. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Shoprite Group gains billions in market share (R2.9 bn from Checkers alone)

6 September 2022 6:57 PM

The Shoprite Group has posted record results and a record dividend for its financial year ended 3 July 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © andreypopov/123rf.com

'Micromanaging employees can hinder workplace productivity' - executive coach

6 September 2022 12:51 PM

There’s no opportunity for learning or risk if a manager dictates everything to an employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Methane (natural) gas flare. © leodikan/123rf.com

South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas

6 September 2022 12:47 PM

Renergen has started producing LNG in commercial quantities and will soon start delivering it to its customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Workers assemble a vehicle at Ford's Silverton assembly plant. Picture: @FordSouthAfrica/Twitter

SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%

6 September 2022 12:06 PM

Stat SA on Tuesday released the country’s latest GDP figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Elderly people and people living with disability queue to collect their social grants outside Net1 Financial Services at the Soshanguve Plaza in Pretoria on the first Friday in June. Many also take out loans at the same office.

'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'

6 September 2022 8:32 PM

Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCREENGRAB: Police Minister Bheki Cele meeting with the KZN taxi industry in the south coast on Thursday, 14 July 2022. Picture: Lirandzu Themba/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal

6 September 2022 2:45 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition leader Raila Odinga addresses supporters after having himself sworn in as the 'people's president' on 30 January 2018 in Nairobi. Picture: AFP

The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes

5 September 2022 3:03 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC in Gauteng is holding a media briefing in Parktown at Ruth First House following a Special PEC meeting on Friday. Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, David Makhura and Secretary TK Nciza are a part of the address. Picture: Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News

ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst

5 September 2022 7:31 AM

A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, to avoid two centres of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown

2 September 2022 3:55 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Joburg Council Speaker Vasco da Gama. Picture: @CoJSpeakSpokes/Twitter

IFP pursuing disciplinary action against councillor who voted to oust Da Gama

2 September 2022 2:06 PM

Coalition partners of the Democratic Alliance are looking at pursuing disciplinary action against those who voted against the now former Joburg speaker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mosiuoa Lekota, leader of Cope, speaks during talks "Nation in Conversation" at the Nampo Harvest Day Expo in Bothaville on 15 May 2018. Picture: WIKUS DE WET/AFP

Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'

1 September 2022 2:12 PM

The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on 30 August 2022. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa's Phala Phala response likened to Zuma evading accountability

1 September 2022 6:17 AM

Details about the Phala Phala burglary remain sketchy. Members of various opposition parties were left outraged on Tuesday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa once again cited legal processes for the reason that he's not providing them with specific details as to what transpired in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking

1 September 2022 6:10 AM

This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota briefs the media on the party's draft Private Members Bill on 26 November 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos

31 August 2022 3:38 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: Putco buses. Picture: Facebook.

Bus commuters left in the lurch as Putco drivers continue strike

7 September 2022 7:14 AM

The ripple effect of the strike is being felt by commuters after 1,000 workers at Putco embarked on an illegal strike last week, demanding a 6% wage increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A young girl looking at a laptop. Picture: Pixabay

What to consider when choosing virtual learning for your children

7 September 2022 7:02 AM

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, online learning has risen through the ranks as society re-imagines education outside of a traditional classroom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elderly people and people living with disability queue to collect their social grants outside Net1 Financial Services at the Soshanguve Plaza in Pretoria on the first Friday in June. Many also take out loans at the same office.

'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'

6 September 2022 8:32 PM

Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© viewapart/123rf.com

Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame

6 September 2022 7:23 PM

While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate, there are some positive takeaways says economist Thanda Sithole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © uspmen /123rf.com

SA faces shortage of some medication, including morphine powder

6 September 2022 7:00 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic led to logistical disruptions in the distribution of medication and the impact is evident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks outside the Athlone Magistrates Court on 8 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Action Society: With Cele's influence nothing good can come from SAPS

6 September 2022 6:24 PM

Action Society spokesperson Ian Cameron spoke about the Democratic Alliance's Tuesday march to have police minister Bheki Cele removed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

With fuel prices going down, will food prices follow suit?

6 September 2022 2:57 PM

On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that fuel prices would come down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Tuesday until Saturday evening

6 September 2022 2:06 PM

In a media statement, the utility said that stage 2 of load shedding would begin at 4pm until 10 pm on Tuesday, and be further implemented from 5am to 10 pm from Wednesday until Saturday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wajan/123rf.com

Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions

6 September 2022 1:59 PM

Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Literary Awards were held at Unisa on 7 October 2017. Picture: Supplied.

Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary awards nominees

6 September 2022 1:06 PM

The publication has partnered with Exclusive Books for the awards and winners are expected to be announced next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign

[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling

6 September 2022 8:49 PM

KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line

6 September 2022 9:45 AM

Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© citadelle/123rf.com

Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?

5 September 2022 2:25 PM

A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss

1 September 2022 6:08 PM

Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© borgogniels/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?

1 September 2022 3:31 PM

For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking

1 September 2022 6:10 AM

This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from BMW #GenerationJoy campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'

31 August 2022 7:59 PM

For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan Seery

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 8:27 PM

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© forplayday/123rf.com

Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion

25 August 2022 3:03 PM

A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bus commuters left in the lurch as Putco drivers continue strike

Business Local

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

Business Politics Local Opinion

What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy

Business

EWN Highlights

Fuel price decrease will have positive knock-on effect for economy - economist

7 September 2022 7:18 AM

Cosatu: GDP decline should serve as wake up call for govt

7 September 2022 6:50 AM

Truss to meet cabinet, face MPs on first full day in power

7 September 2022 6:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA