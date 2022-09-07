Bus commuters left in the lurch as Putco drivers continue strike
Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of Putco, Lindokuhle Xulu, about the workers who have embarked on an illegal strike.
Commuters using Putco buses have been left in the cold as there seems to be no end in sight to the illegal strike at the transport entity.
Xulu said that some of the drivers were trying to block access for other staff members to gain entry at their depots.
Unfortunately, there is no end in sight for those that are embarking on an illegal strike and because, as I speak to you, I’m seeing some reports that they’ve returned to some of our business units, the Putco depots.Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson - Putco
They are essentially doing what they did yesterday, which was to blockade, which was to burn tyres and stop some of the workers who are not on strike from entering some of our facilities.Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson - Putco
The company is intending to dismiss all 1,000 drivers for not returning to work and continuing with their illegal strike.
After a lot of mitigation and trying to find a common ground, we have issued a notice of intention to dismiss 1,000 workers because of the illegal strike.Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson - Putco
Xulu added that they are in the process of recruiting and training new drivers.
We have a mammoth task as Putco to ensure that services return to normalcy, and we are recruiting and training drivers as far as our internal training is concerned.Lindokuhle Xulu, Spokesperson - Putco
The internal security at the bus entity is working with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure safety and prevent property damage.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
